Slovacko vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | October 6th 2022

Slovacko will host Nice at the Mestsky Fotbalovy Stadion on Thursday in another round of the UEFA Europa Conference League group stages.

The Czech club have struggled for results of late after a fairly decent start to their season and have now dropped to the bottom half of the 1 Liga table. Their continental form has suffered as well, squandering a two-goal lead to play out a 3-3 draw against Partizan in their first group game before losing 4-2 to Koln in their second.

Slovacko sit rock-bottom in the group table with just one point from an obtainable six and will be looking to pick up their first win of the tournament this Thursday.

Nice have failed to come alive this season, with questions now being asked of manager Lucien Favre just three months after his return to the club. They came from behind to pick up a 1-1 draw against Bundesliga outfit Koln in their first Conference League group game and then repeated the same scoreline against Partizan in their next match.

The Ligue 1 side sit a point and a place above their midweek hosts in the group standings and will be looking to widen that gap this week.

Slovacko vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

While Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Slovacko and Nice, it will also mark the hosts' fifth matchup against French opposition.

The Czech club have won just one of their previous four meetings against French sides.

Nice have had four meetings against Czech oppositions and are winless in four games.

The Eaglets are without a clean sheet in their last three games and have kept just one in their last eight matches across all competitions.

Two of Slovacko's three league defeats this season have come on home turf.

All but one of Nice's eight points in Ligue 1 this season have come on the road.

Slovacko vs Nice Prediction

Slovacko's latest result ended a seven-game winless streak across all competitions and they will aim to build on that this week. They are, however, winless in their last four home matches and could struggle here.

Nice are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last six games across all competitions. They have won just two games on the road this season and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Slovacko 1-1 Nice

Slovacko vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the visitors' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Nice to concede first: YES (The visitors have conceded the first goal in six of their last eight games)

