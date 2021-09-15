Slovan Bratislava vs Copenhagen prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Slovan Bratislava host Copenhagen at the Tehelné pole on Thursday in Group F of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The Sky Blues lost out 5-2 on aggregate to Olympiakos in the Europa League playoffs, paving their way here.

This will be their first tournament proper since the 2019-20 season, when the Slovakian outfit qualified for the group stages of the Europa League.

Copenhagen, meanwhile, convincingly beat Turkish side Sivasspor to put their names in the hat.

The side have been on a good run of form lately, winning all their recent games in the league. They'll be hoping to carry that rich vein of form onto the European stage.

The Lions were conspicuous by their absence in Europe last year but have now made a timely return.

Slovan Bratislava vs Copenhagen Head-To-Head

This will be the first official clash between the sides.

Bliv lidt klogere på torsdagens modstander fra Slovan Bratislava, som både har et par Superligakendinge i truppen, et par af Khocholovas landsholdskammerater samt en gammel Boilesen-kollega fra Ajax-akademiet #fcklive https://t.co/QZ41JAYCUR — F.C. København (@FCKobenhavn) September 15, 2021

Slovan Bratislava Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-D

Copenhagen Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Slovan Bratislava vs Copenhagen Team News

Slovan Bratislava

The Sky Blues have a clean bill of health and manager Vladimir Weiss will have his pick of the bunch.

Despite failing to find the net in the 1-1 draw against Dunajska Streda at the weekend, Nigerian international Ezekiel Henty is expected to lead the line for them.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Už sa to blíži! 2⃣ dni do úvodného zápasu skupinovej fázy @europacnfleague proti @FCKobenhavn . pic.twitter.com/r3lgjSVkS2 — ŠK Slovan Bratislava (@SKSlovan) September 14, 2021

Copenhagen

The Danish outfit aren't so lucky when it comes to injuries as Ruben Gabrielsen, Bryan Oviedo, Rasmus Falk and Marios Oikonomou are all struggling with fitness issues.

Head coach Jess Thorup might field the same XI that beat Randers in the league last weekend.

Injured: Ruben Gabrielsen, Bryan Oviedo, Rasmus Falk, Marios Oikonomou

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Slovan Bratislava vs Copenhagen Predicted XI

Slovan Bratislava (4-4-2): Adrian Chovan; Lukas Pauschek, Guram Kashia, Vasil Bozhikov, Vernon De Marco; Aleksandar Cavric, Joeri de Kamps, Jaba Kankava, Jaromir Zmrhal; Andre Green, Ezekiel Henty.

Copenhagen (4-2-3-1): Kamil Grabara; Kevin Diks, Davit Khocholava, Nicolai Boilesen, Victor Kristiansen; Lukas Lerager, Zeca; Jens Stage, Pep Biel, William Boving; Jonas Wind.

Slovan Bratislava vs Copenhagen Prediction

Both teams are unbeaten in their last few games, but Copenhagen enter the match in better shape despite missing a few players through injury.

The Slovakian outfit will be a tough nut to crack at home but the visitors should manage to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Slovan Bratislava 0-1 Copenhagen

