Slovan Bratislava vs Olympiacos prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League playoffs 2021-22

Slovan Bratislava will welcome Olympiacos to the Tehelne Pole for the second leg of their UEFA Europa League playoff round on Thursday evening.

Olympiacos prevailed 3-0 in the first leg, with Mady Camara, Pape Cisse and a Basil Ozhikhov own-goal rounding up the scoring. They are yet to begin their Greek Super League campaign, which means they will be relatively fresh going into Thursday's game.

Meanwhile, Slovan Bratislava are coming off a 1-0 win over Sered' in the Slovak Super Liga. They are second in the league with 12 points from four games. They have won all their matches so far.

Slovan Bratislava vs Olympiacos Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on three occasions, with Olympiacos winning each time.

Before the first leg, Slovan Bratislava and Olympiacos last met in August 2009 in a Champions League game. The Greek outfit won the game 2-0 courtesy of a brace from Enzo Maresca.

Slovan Bratislava form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-W

Olympiacos form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-W

Slovan Bratislava vs Olympiacos Team News

Slovan Bratislava

Left-back Lucas Lovat and attacking midfielder David Holman have both been ruled out with respective foot and knee injuries.

Aleksander Hevric is expected to replace Ezekiel Henty in the starting lineup.

Injured: Lucas Lovat and David Holman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Olympiacos

Tiquinho has been sidelined with an arm injury, while Kostas Fourtounis is set to miss out with a knee problem. Cisse continues to recuperate from a ligament problem.

Ousseynou Ba will be back after serving a one-game suspension.

Injured: Tiquinho, Kostas Fourtounis and Cisse

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Slovan Bratislava vs Olympiacos Predicted XI

Slovan Bratislava Predicted XI (4-3-3): Adrian Chovan; Richard Krizan, Vasil Bozhikov, Guram Kashia, Lukas Pauschek; Filip Lichy, Joeri de Kamps; Rabiu Ibrahim; Rafael Ratao, David Strelec, Aleksander Hevric

Olympiacos Predicted XI (4-3-3): Konstantinos Tzolakis; Kenny Lala, Ruben Semedo, Papa Cisse, Oleg Reabciuk; Yann M'Vila, Mady Camara, Andreas Bouchalakis; Mathieu Valbuena, Youssef El Arabi, Giorgos Masouras

Slovan Bratislava vs Olympiacos Prediction

Slovan Bratislava will have to adopt an aggressive approach from the kick-off, which might leave them susceptible to counter-attacks from Olympiacos.

Olympiacos are clearly a better side than Bratislava, and Pedro Martins' team should progress to the group stage draw with an easy win on Thursday.

Prediction: Slovan Bratislava 1-2 Olympiacos

