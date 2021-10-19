Slovan Bratislava vs Lincoln Red Imps prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Slovan Bratislava host Lincoln Red Imps at the Tehelné pole in Bratislava on Thursday for a clash in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Both sides are seeking their first wins of the campaign, having endured a rocky road so far. The Sky Blues lost their opening game to Copenhagen but recovered to gain a point against PAOK, as they currently occupy third place in Group F.

Their Gibraltar rivals are bottom without a point after successive losses in their first two games. Having always lost out in the qualifying rounds, the Lincolns finally managed to secure a spot in the group stages of the tournament this season.

This is officially their first-ever participation in a major European competition and they will be hoping to get something from it before their campaign draws to a close. Slovan Bratislava and Lincoln Red Imps are no strangers to each other, having dueled in the recent past.

Slovan Bratislava vs Lincoln Red Imps Head-To-Head

The sides were drawn against each other in the third qualifying round of the Europa League last year. Bratislava won 3-1 in Gibraltar before seeing out a 1-1 draw at home to confirm their place in the next round.

Slovan Bratislava Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-W

Lincoln Red Imps Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-W

Slovan Bratislava vs Lincoln Red Imps Team News

Slovan Bratislava

Andre Green, Lucas Lovat and Dávid Holman (cruciate ligament injury) are unavailable for the Sky Blues through injuries.

Injured: Andre Green, Lucas Lovat and Dávid Holman

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Lincoln Red Imps

The Gibraltar outfit have no injury concerns, so head coach Mick McElwee will look to field his best possible XI.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Slovan Bratislava vs Lincoln Red Imps Predicted XI

Slovan Bratislava (4-4-2): Michal Sulla; Jurij Medvedev, Richard Krizan, Myenty Abena, Vernon De Marco; Aleksandar Cavric, Ibrahim Rabiu, Uche Agbo, Jaromir Zmrhal; Ezekiel Henty, Samuel Mraz.

Lincoln Red Imps (4-2-3-1): Dayle Coleing; Scott Wiseman, Roy Chipolina, Bernardo Lopes, Ethan Britto; Marco Rosa, Mustapha Yahaya; Fernando Carralero, Liam Walker, Alan Araiza; Kike Gómez.

Slovan Bratislava vs Lincoln Red Imps Prediction

Both teams are winless in the competition and have yet to impress. However, if Bratislava are able to replicate their domestic goalscoring form on Thursday, they should be able to secure all three points.

Prediction: Slovan Bratislava 2-1 Lincoln Red Imps

