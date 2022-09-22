Slovenia vs Norway prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Slovenia are set to play Norway at the Stožice Sports Park on Saturday in the UEFA Nations League.

Slovenia come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against ten-man Serbia in their most recent game. Goals from PAOK winger Andrija Zivkovic and Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic for Serbia was cancelled out by goals from Panathinaikos midfielder Adam Gnezda Cerin and Red Bull Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko for Slovenia. Serbia had Mallorca goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic sent off.

Norway, on the other hand, beat Janne Andersson's Sweden 3-2 in their most recent fixture. A brace from Manchester City superstar Erling Braut Haaland and a goal from Real Sociedad striker Alexander Sorloth secured the win for Stale Solbakken's Norway. RB Leipzig forward Emil Forsberg and Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres scored the goals for Sweden.

Slovenia vs Norway Head-to-Head

In 10 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Norway hold the clear advantage. They have won six games, lost one and drawn three.

The two countries last faced each other earlier this year, with the game ending in a 0-0 draw.

Slovenia form guide: D-D-L-L-D

Norway form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Slovenia vs Norway Team News

Slovenia

Slovenia have named Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, Empoli right-back Petar Stojanovic, Venezia midfielder Domen Crnigoj, Fenerbahce midfielder Miha Zajc, Panathinaikos striker Andraz Sporar and Red Bull Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko in their squad. There could be a potential debut for Pacos de Ferreira goalkeeper Igor Vekic.

Lugano forward Zan Celar is out injured.

Injured: Zan Celar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Norway

Norway have included Brentford centre-back Kristoffer Ajer, Napoli centre-back Leo Skiri Ostigard, Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard, Benfica midfielder Fredrik Aursnes and Manchester City striker Erling Braut Haaland. There could be a potential debut for Molde midfielder Ole Brynhildsen.

Valerenga centre-back Stefan Strandberg is out injured. There are doubts over the availability of Odegaard.

Injured: Stefan Strandberg

Doubtful: Martin Odegaard

Suspended: None

Slovenia vs Norway Predicted XI

Slovenia Predicted XI (5-3-2): Jan Oblak, Zan Karnicnik, Jaka Bijol, Miha Mevlja, Jon Gorenc Stankovic, Gregor Sikosek, Domen Crnigoj, Adam Gnezda Cerin, Jasmin Kurtic, Benjamin Sesko, Andraz Sporar

Norway Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andre Hansen, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Andreas Hanche-Olsen, Leo Skiri Ostigard, Fredrik Andre Bjorkan, Kristian Thorstvedt, Sander Berge, Fredrik Aursnes, Alexander Sorloth, Erling Braut Haaland, Mats Moller Daehli

B/R Football @brfootball







The top goalscorer in La Liga:



Robert Lewandowski (8)



🤖 The top goalscorer in the Premier League: Erling Haaland (11)The top goalscorer in La Liga:Robert Lewandowski (8) The top goalscorer in the Premier League: ▪️ Erling Haaland (11)The top goalscorer in La Liga: ▪️ Robert Lewandowski (8)🤖 https://t.co/N9u03OQJ01

Slovenia vs Norway Prediction

Slovenia have an interesting squad, with Jan Oblak one of the superstars of the side. Benjamin Sesko is regarded as one of the best young talents in the world, and the 19-year old was coveted by Chelsea and Manchester United this summer.

Norway, on the other hand, have in Martin Odegaard and Erling Haaland two of the more exciting players in the Premier League. Haaland is arguably the best striker in the world right now.

Norway to win this game.

Prediction: Slovenia 1-2 Norway

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far