Slovenia vs Serbia prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Slovenia are set to play Serbia at the Stožice Sports Park on Sunday in the UEFA Nations League.

Slovenia come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Stale Solbakken's Norway recently. Slovenia had Angers centre-back Miha Blazic sent off in the second-half.

Serbia, on the other hand, beat Janne Andersson's Sweden 1-0 in their most recent game. A goal from Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic was enough to seal the deal for Dragan Stojkovic's Serbia.

Slovenia vs Serbia Head-to-Head

In three head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Serbia have won one game, lost one and drawn one.

The two countries last faced each other very recently, with Serbia beating Slovenia 4-1. Goals from Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic and Marseille winger Nemanja Radonjic ensured victory for Serbia. Empoli right-back Petar Stojanovic scored the consolation goal for Slovenia.

Slovenia form guide: D-L-L-D-D

Serbia form guide: W-W-L-L-W

Slovenia vs Serbia Team News

Slovenia

Slovenia have included Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, Alanyaspor centre-back Miha Mevlja, Udinese midfielder Sandi Lovric, PAOK midfielder Jasmin Kurtic, Sporting CP attacker Andraz Sporar and Red Bull Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko.

There could be a potential debut for Pacos de Ferreira goalkeeper Igor Vekic. Angers centre-back Miha Blazic is suspended. Empoli midfielder Leo Stulac and Legia Warsaw forward Blaz Kramer are both out injured.

Injured: Leo Stulac, Blaz Kramer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Miha Blazic

Serbia

Meanwhile, Serbia have named Reims goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic, Fiorentina centre-backs Nikola Milenkovic and Nemanja Nastasic, Sevilla midfielder Nemanja Gudelj, Eintracht Frankfurt left wing-back Filip Kostic, Valencia midfielder Uros Racic and Porto midfielder Marko Grujic in the squad.

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is out injured.

Injured: Dusan Vlahovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Slovenia vs Serbia Predicted XI

Slovenia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jan Oblak, Zan Karnicnik, Miha Mevlja, Jaka Bijol, Gregor Sikosek, Petar Stojanovic, Adam Gnezda Cerin, Jan Gorenc Stankovic, Benjamin Verbic, Benjamin Sesko, Andraz Sporar

Serbia Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Predrag Rajkovic, Nikola Milenkovic, Strahinja Erakovic, Strahinja Pavlovic, Darko Lazovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Nemanja Gudelj, Filip Kostic, Dusan Tadic, Nemanja Radonjic, Luka Jovic

Slovenia vs Serbia Prediction

Slovenia have not enjoyed good results recently, and have struggled to get going. However, they boast interesting players, and will fancy their chances against Serbia.

Serbia do not lack talent. Many of their players play in some of the biggest leagues in the world, and with good success. On paper, they will be the favourites.

Serbia to win.

Prediction: Slovenia 0-2 Serbia

