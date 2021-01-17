Soccer predictions today: Who will win the Liverpool vs Manchester United match?

Premier League leaders Manchester United are set to travel to the home of the champions, Liverpool, in what could prove to be one of the most decisive matches in the title race.

The Red Devils and the Reds last faced each other back in January 2020, which resulted in a 2-0 win for the eventual champions with goals from Virgil van Dijk, who is unavailable for the upcoming game, and Mo Salah. The dynamic of this fixture, however, is vastly different from that 2-0 game at Anfield as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men head into the game with a three-point lead at the top.

Given that a win for the visitors could take them six points clear at the top of the table and three points for Jurgen Klopp's men could see them return to the top on goal difference, the stakes for both sides are incredibly high.

These circumstances with regard to the title race, coupled with the fact that Manchester United and Liverpool are two of the most decorated clubs in English football history, suggest that this will be a blockbuster clash.

No better time to play Liverpool, suggests Manchester United boss Solskjaer

Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is feeling confident about his side's chances heading into this historic fixture and believes that there is 'no better time' to face Liverpool due to their current run. The Red Devils are unbeaten on the road in the Premier League since the last time they travelled to Liverpool, due to which the Manchester United manager is optimistic.

Speaking on the game after their 1-0 win over Burnley, he said;

"We know we are going to the champions, so we know that it is going to be a difficult game, but we are ready for it. We couldn’t have asked for a better time to play them because we are in great shape and good form. These boys are hungry, and they want to get better. It’s another test of our character and quality."

Advertisement

1️⃣ Man Utd (36)

2️⃣ Liverpool (33)



Sunday's game between the two sides will be huge. 😳 pic.twitter.com/98KCVQt9x8 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) January 12, 2021

Liverpool have endured a challenging few results over the last three games, having failed to win a Premier League fixture since their 7-0 demolition of Crystal Palace. That being said, they are set to play at Anfield, a colossal football institution where they are unbeaten in a staggering 64 Premier League games.

Jurgen Klopp knows that his Liverpool side cannot be underestimated in the slightest despite their winless run in the league, and is anticipating a significant challenge on Sunday. He remarked;

"We are now in a place where we want to be. We know what we have to do. We know what went wrong. We want to change. Now, we have to put in place on the pitch. That is the situation. I'm really looking forward to this game, to be honest. I know Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United manager] said that this is the best moment to play against Liverpool. Yeah? Let's see."

Advertisement

Klopp has been impressed by Bruno Fernandes for a while 👏 pic.twitter.com/vOzmTjx1SZ — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 15, 2021

Manchester United might be one of the most in-form teams in Europe at the moment, but given that the game is at Anfield, they could ultimately find it difficult to register all three points against Liverpool — a feat that no team has achieved in over three years.

Solskjaer's men will put up a fight, however, and can take the challenge to Liverpool with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, and their other Manchester United superstars available for selection. With the possible ramifications this game could have on the title race, both teams could opt for a relatively cautious approach, and the game is likely to end in a draw.

Prediction: Liverpool 1-1 Manchester United

Also read: Club set to rival Chelsea for top target, Barcelona set to make offer for Red Devils star, and more