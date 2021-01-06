Soccer predictions today: Who will win the Manchester United vs Manchester City match?

Manchester United welcome arch-rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford in what promises to be an exciting Carabao Cup semi-final between the two great rivals. Pep Guardiola's side are the current holders of the League Cup and have made a habit of winning the competition in recent years.

The Red Devils, on the other hand, are looking to win their first piece of silverware under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and are in a good run of form. Manchester United's Premier League campaign has also improved drastically in recent weeks, as the Red Devils find themselves level on points with league leaders Liverpool.

However, they have a game in hand and could go three points clear of Jurgen Klopp's side with a victory against Burnley next week. Nevertheless, making it through to the final of the Carabao Cup will be the only thing on the minds of these two managers, who are set to lock horns for the second time this season after the drab 0-0 draw last month.

Manchester United have shown progress, says Solskjaer

Speaking before the game, Solskjaer acknowledged Manchester United's progress in the past 12 months and remained upbeat about going toe to toe with the Cityzens.

"I’ve seen progress, sometimes the results don’t show the whole picture of the game, some of our counter-attacking goals and in the wins we’ve had have been brilliant, away in the league when we won we could have scored four or five in a 10 or 15 min period, a few of the counter-attacks were out of this world, but had less control of the ball."

"The last game was more or 50-50, cagey game from both teams but I felt that was a progression having stayed more in the game."

"You never know what kind of system he’s gonna come up with but you’ve got to defend really well against Man City, it’s hard to keep the ball in their half, gotta be brave compact, trust your players, play out of their press, they’re one of the quickest ones to put the counter pressure on."

Manchester City have been hit by a mini COVID-19 outbreak in recent weeks, but Guardiola has a strong squad to pick from for the trip to Old Trafford. The Spaniard has dominated the competition since arriving in the Premier League and will look to set up a clash with Tottenham Hotspur in the final.

Manchester United are in good form, but Manchester City are one of the best teams in the world on their day and could record a statement victory at Old Trafford.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-2 Manchester City

