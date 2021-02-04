Soccer predictions today: Who will win the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea match?

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea lock horns in what promises to be an intriguing London derby in the Premier League. Both sides have blown hot and cold in the current campaign and are involved in a battle for the top-four spots in the second half of the season, as they find themselves level on points currently.

The home side, however, have a game in hand over their London rivals, as they aim to steer further clear of the Blues. Chelsea have picked up four points from their first two games under Thomas Tuchel and are coming on the back of a morale-boosting 2-0 victory against Burnley.

In stark contrast, Jose Mourinho's side suffered successive defeats against Liverpool and Brighton to put their top-four hopes in serious jeopardy. Nevertheless, there is enough time to make amends for both sides and an exciting game could be on the cards at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Not hard to coach Chelsea, says Tottenham Hotspur boss and one-time Blues favorite Jose Mourinho

Speaking ahead of the game, Mourinho made some interesting comments about what it takes to be a Chelsea manager. Having won three Premier League titles in his time at Stamford Bridge, the Special One indicated that the Blues always back their managers in the transfer market and pointed out that most of their permanent managers in the Roman Abramovich era have won league titles.

“I don’t think it’s very difficult to coach at Chelsea because I was champion three times, [Carlo] Ancelotti was champion, Antonio Conte was champion. Who else? It cannot be very, very difficult because we win titles there."

“I believe Chelsea always has great players and great squads and good coaches are happy to work with these clubs and with players that give you a very good opportunity to win titles.”

The Portuguese tactician also admitted that Thomas Tuchel has also the necessary tools to succeed at Stamford Bridge, having previously managed clubs like Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain.

“The biggest challenge for a coach is to work in the best leagues. Our league in this moment is the most challenging one. Tuchel was coming from a league that you cannot compare with the Premier League."

“But he is used to working with players of high calibre, used to dressing rooms with important players. He will fit well in a club like Chelsea.”

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea will look to pip one another later in the day. With three points and a chance to go above their local rivals at stake, both sides will be on their toes to record a positive result.

Chelsea have shown clear signs of improvement under Tuchel and could well record another victory away from home. While Spurs won't be pushovers, their recent form coupled with the injury absence of Harry Kane could work against them on the night.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Chelsea

