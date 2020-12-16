Soccer on TV Today: Liverpool-Tottenham, Juventus-Atalanta, Barcelona-Real Sociedad

Some of the best leagues in European soccer feature crucial games tonight as the likes of Juventus, Barcelona, and Liverpool return to the fold in their respective league campaigns.

The European giants have enjoyed successful Champions League campaigns and will now have to revive their fortunes in their domestic campaigns over the next few weeks.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League 2020-21

Liverpool take on Tottenham Hotspur this week

Match Timing:

India: 17th December 2020, at 1:30 AM

USA: 16th December 2020, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 16th December 2020, at 8 PM

Channel:

India: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP

USA: NBCSN, fuboTV, NBC Sports App, Universo Now

UK: Premier Player HD, Amazon Prime Video, BBC Radio 5 Live

The two top teams in the Premier League lock horns in an intriguing fixture this week as Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur battle it out at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp is yet to get the best out of his charges this season and will need to win this match to aid his title defence.

Although Klopp’s side are without eight first-team players, the Tottenham manager proceeded to reel off a list of Liverpool’s first-team stars who are available for the game, writes @TomRoddy_ #THFC #LFC https://t.co/tzDwAfXBwV — Times Sport (@TimesSport) December 15, 2020

Jose Mourinho has done an exceptional job at Tottenham Hotspur and is likely to employ a counter-attacking set-up against Liverpool. Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son have been in exceptional form and will want to make their mark on the game.

Juventus vs Atalanta | Serie A 2020-21

Juventus take on Atalanta this week

Match Timing:

India: 16th December 2020, at 11 PM

USA:16th December 2020, at 12:30 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 11:30 AM (Central Standard Time), 9:30 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 16th December 2020, at 5:30 PM

Channel:

India: Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, SonyLIV

USA: ESPN+, ESPN App

UK: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

Juventus have not been at their best in the Serie A this season and their match against Atalanta tonight is akin to a litmus test for Andrea Pirlo's charges. Atalanta have several problems to solve themselves but can be lethal on their day and will look to pull off an upset against the reigning champions.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad | La Liga 2020-21

Barcelona take on Real Sociedad this week

Match Timing:

India: 17th December 2020, at 1:30 AM

USA: 16th December 2020, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 16th December 2020, at 8 PM

Channel:

India: Facebook Watch

USA: Fanatiz, beIN Sports, fuboTV

UK: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports, LaLigaTV

Barcelona have endured a miserable season so far and need to put together a string of victories to turn their season around before the end of the year. The Catalan giants are currently in eighth place in the La Liga table but have two matches in hand and will need to be at their best against a formidable Real Sociedad outfit.

