"Sole focus is on Chelsea" - Journalist claims Blues star unwilling to leave club despite Manchester City interest

Chelsea fans are on tenterhooks as rumors swirl around some of their star players, specifically left-back Ben Chilwell. It is believed that Manchester City have their sights set on the 26-year-old and are circling around Stamford Bridge with the intent of signing him. However, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Blues won't part with their prized asset.

CFC-Blues @CFCBlues_com



Ben Chilwell on having Reece James' support after both missing out on the World Cup Ben Chilwell on having Reece James' support after both missing out on the World Cup 💙https://t.co/40AQSUk9TN

The journalist, who wrote a column for Teamtalk this week, revealed that Manchester City's chances of securing Chilwell's services are slim to none (via Chelsea News):

“Chilwell is a player that Guardiola has appreciated for some time, but at the moment Chilwell’s sole focus is on Chelsea and Chelsea don’t want to let Chilwell go.”

The left-back has understandably caught the eye of Manchester City, who are keen to bolster their squad with a new left-back this summer. However, it seems highly unlikely that Chilwell will be lured away from Stamford Bridge. The player is fully committed to Chelsea and the club have no intention of selling him.

Chelsea could terminate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's contract

In a shocking turn of events, the Stamford Bridge hierarchy are preparing to give out-of-favour striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the boot after his recent trip to Barcelona. Aubameyang, who was in attendance at El Clasico, reportedly expressed his desire to return to his former club during a visit to the dressing room.

According to SPORT (via GOAL), the Gabon international is even willing to take a pay cut to ensure the move happens. However, the revelation has not been well-received by his home club, with the Blues now reportedly keen to terminate Aubameyang's contract a year early. This could allow him to return to the Catalan club in the summer.

The striker's time in England has been a forgettable one, having been brought in by Thomas Tuchel only for the latter to be sacked shortly after. Under current manager Graham Potter, the 33-year-old has made just 18 appearances across all competitions and is clearly surplus to requirements. He has been excluded from the Blues' Champions League squad and the matchday squad for the last two Premier League games.

While any potential termination of his contract is unlikely to take place until the summer, Aubameyang now faces the prospect of spending another half-season on the bench. It remains to be seen how this saga will play out, but Blues fans will be eagerly awaiting any updates on this developing story.

Poll : 0 votes