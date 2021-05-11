Solskjaer's squad management in focus as Manchester United face tight fixture schedule

Manchester United are currently on their best form in as many years. Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Red Devils have developed into a very formidable side.

Very few people expected the Norwegian manager to transform the team in this manner, but he is now on course to deliver the club its first major trophy in four years.

The Red Devils are six points clear in second place in the Premier League and have already qualified for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

They are also in the final of the Europa League, where a crunch tie against Villarreal awaits. It is all shaping up to be a great season for the Old Trafford outfit.

Three games in five days for Manchester United

Solskjaer and his side are, however, in for a congested week, where they’ll play three matches in the space of just five days.

Manchester United won the first of those matches after coming from behind to defeat Aston Villa 3-1 on Sunday. Now, though, they have another tough game against Leicester City on Tuesday.

This is where Solskjaer’s squad management comes into focus. With Champions League football already secured, the priority has shifted to the Europa League final.

That means the United boss will be forced to rotate his squad against the Foxes. This is virtually a dead rubber match and will have no consequence on their season.

Fortunately, Manchester United have a good bench. The likes of Alex Telles, Donny van de Beek and David de Gea haven’t played enough recently and could suit up against Leicester.

A tiring squad with a final to play

Harry Maguire limped off during Sunday’s win over Aston Villa and is unlikely to feature in Tuesday’s match. The Manchester United skipper is one of many players at risk of being burnt out.

“I wish I could have said let’s go full out in all the games, but it’s impossible,” Solskjaer said, as quoted by Goal.

“That’s the hard bit for me, knowing if I do play this XI [that played against Villa] on Tuesday and then again on Thursday, it’s impossible, I run too much of a risk in injuring them.

“Talking about integrity in the league and stuff, don’t blame me when I have to make changes because I have to. It’s not safe for them to play all four so I have to prioritise.”

The Manchester United squad is obviously tired and with a final on the horizon, Solskjaer must now show shrewd squad management to get his team over the line.