Solskjaer urges Manchester United to bid €100m for Juventus target, Manchester City star edges closer to Inter move and more Serie A transfer news: 6 May 2019

Diartano Christian FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 530 // 06 May 2019, 09:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would look for a possible squad overhaul at Manchester United

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As we head even closer to the summer transfer market, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Solskjaer pushes for Bruno Fernandes' transfer

Bruno Fernandes is having phenomenal season with Sporting Lisbon and has attracted interest from several European giants. He recently continued his sensational form by scoring a hat-trick and providing an assist against Belenenses in the Portuguese league.

Fernandes has scored 19 goals and has provided 13 assists from 31 league appearances, despite mostly playing either as a central or an attacking midfielder. And Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now urged Manchester United to make a bid which could amount up to €100 million for the player. The Norwegian reportedly wants Fernandes to be the replacement for Paul Pogba.

Manchester United have been the frontrunner to secure the 24-year-old's services for some time now. Despite the Red Devils' keen interest, there are other clubs such as Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, who also chasing the star. Juventus are even said to have scouted the Fernandes several weeks ago.

Danilo edges closer to Inter

The Brazilian defender has seen his playing time very limited this season. Manchester City bought the player for a massive €30 million from Real Madrid in 2017, but the Citizens seem to have underutilized the 27-year-old.

Danilo has mostly played as a second fiddle since his arrival at the Etihad and he has only started nine times in the Premier League this season. Inter are the favorites to land the full-back as Sime Vrsaljko has failed to cement a place in Inter's starting line-up.

Now, the Italian giants are reportedly even closer to secure the Brazilian's services as the details of the contract have been revealed. Inter already have an agreement to pay as much as €3.5 million a season to Danilo in a contract which would last for four to five years.

Pjanic hints over a possible transfer to PSG

Miralem Pjanic has been one of the most valuable players for Juventus in recent seasons.

He has been in great form this season too, starting in nearly all of the Old Lady's games and has been involved in eight league goals.

Advertisement

Unfortunately for Juventus, the Bosnian seems to have hinted over a possible transfer to PSG in the upcoming summer transfer window.

“PSG are amongst the top 8 European clubs. They want to go to the next level in the Champions League, it is a very big club that would attract any player.

"There is a footballing project, some truly great players and they have this desire to win the Champions League. It is a club that is universally respected.

"Everything is possible in football, I have been in Italy for 8 years now and I am at a truly great club in Juventus.

"In football you never know what could happen. If everyone feels that way inclined, we could speak about a departure, but I am not at all thinking about that.

I am only thinking about finishing my season and my aim of the next few years to win the Champions’ League."