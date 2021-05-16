5 Premier League youngsters who have stagnated this season

The Premier League era has seen many a talented youngster coming to the fore, especially in recent times.

With fewer competitions and games in the footballing calendar in the pre-Premier League era, clubs could afford to field their strongest XIs in virtually every match. However, the demands of the modern game have become such that Premier League teams need to have large squads to be competitive in the tournaments they play in.

That has meant more first-team opportunities for youngsters and academy graduates of Premier League clubs, something that has been evident in the 2020-21 season as well.

The ongoing Premier League season has featured a fair share of exciting young prospects led by the likes of Phil Foden, Mason Greenwood and Emile Smith Rowe. However, some of them have failed to make a mark this season.

On that note, let’s take a look at five such youngsters who have underwhelmed in the Premier League this season.

#1 Eric Garcia | Manchester City

Eric Garcia

Spain international Eric Garcia has fallen far down the pecking order at Manchester City, as he currently finds himself as the newly-crowned Premier League champions' fifth-choice centre-back.

Garcia came through the ranks at Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy but departed Camp Nou in 2017 to join Manchester City. The 20-year old is regarded as one of Spanish football’s brightest prospects but has featured just 11 times for City this season, including five times in the Premier League.

One of the main areas in which Garcia has been found out is his ability in the air - he has won only 1.2 aerial duels out of 3.3 attempted 3.3 per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season. While the Spaniard has a tackle success rate of above 66% in the league, he has won only 3.3 of the 6.2 duels attempted per 90 minutes this season.

Barcelona and Manchester City are in direct talks also today for Eric Garcia.

Eric has turned down two different bids on last weeks - he only wants to come back to Barcelona, on next days if #MCFC and #FCB will reach an agreement or on June 2021 as a free agent. 🔵🔴 #transfers — Gökhan KAYA (@gkayaflorence7) May 4, 2021

Garcia earned a promotion to City’s senior team in the 2019-20 season, making his Premier League debut against Watford in a thumping 8-0 win. He went on to make 25 appearances across all competitions in his debut season at the English giants.

However, Garcia has only made sporadic first-team appearances this season. After City’s latest signing of Nathan Ake, the 20-year old could have even less game time next campaign.

#2 Brandon Williams | Manchester United

Brandon Williams

Brandon Williams, a Manchester United academy product, made his Premier League debut in the 2019-20 season and immediately showcased his immense potential.

He racked up 36 appearances in all competitions in his debut campaign and enjoyed a brief run in United’s starting XI, keeping out his senior compatriot Luke Shaw. However, the 20-year-old has made only 13 appearances this season, including nine starts from the bench and just three Premier League outings; he made 17 league appearances last campaign.

While Williams has been going through a steep learning curve - like most youngsters in their sophomore season do - he has been decent in the limited opportunities this season. The resurgence of Luke Shaw, who is now regarded by many as one of England’s finest full-backs, has relegated the 20-year old Williams to the bench, though.

🗞️ Brandon Williams wants to play and is expected to seek alternative options this summer. Southampton are still interested in him, and Brighton made an inquiry at one stage. Norwich City have also tracked his situation. [@lauriewhitwell] — UtdDistrict 🔰 (@UtdDistrict) May 12, 2021

Moreover, Manchester United’s signing of Alex Telles has pushed Williams further down the Red Devils’ pecking order. Even in his limited opportunities this campaign, Williams has been deployed in an unfamiliar right-back role instead of his preferred left-back position.

1 / 2 NEXT