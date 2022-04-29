“Sometimes coaches don’t tell the truth” – Carlo Ancelotti responds to Pochettino claiming Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe will stay at PSG

Rumors linking Real Madrid with a swoop for PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe have regained momentum in recent days, with the football world gradually paying more attention to the upcoming transfer window.

Shortly after Mauricio Pochettino made the bold claim that he and the Frenchman would continue at the Parc des Princes, Carlo Ancelotti reacted with a cheeky response.

Get French Football News @GFFN



"100% in both cases."

bit.ly/3EXUIxW Mauricio Pochettino is asked about the likelihood of him and Kylian Mbappé staying at PSG next season:"100% in both cases." Mauricio Pochettino is asked about the likelihood of him and Kylian Mbappé staying at PSG next season:"100% in both cases."bit.ly/3EXUIxW

The Real Madrid manager has stated that coaches don't always tell the truth, pouring cold water on his counterpart's claim regarding Kylian Mbappe's continuity at PSG.

“Pochettino said Mbappe will 100% stay? Well, sometimes coaches don't tell the truth,” Carlo Ancelotti was quoted as saying by Fabrizio Romano.

Recall that Mauricio Pochettino recently played down the rumors linking him and Kylian Mbappe with a departure from PSG ahead of the summer transfer window.

Asked how likely it is that the Parisians will stick with him as coach and tie the attacker down to a fresh contract, the Argentine told a press conference on Thursday:

"100 percent in both cases."

Explaining the reason behind his optimism, the tactician said:

"It's my feeling today, what I perceive today. That's what I can say now. Of course, it's football, and you never know what can happen. But when asked on what I think today, that's my answer."

Only time will tell what the future has in store for Kylian Mbappe. As it stands, no one has any idea what the attacker's next move will be. His contract with the Parisians expires at the end of the season, meaning he will become a free agent in the summer.

GOAL @goal Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid. It's just meant to be. Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid. It's just meant to be. https://t.co/OrXcREFTWy

The club is determined to tie him to a new deal but whether the player wants it is another question entirely. With Real Madrid still knocking on his door, no one can predict what will happen at the end of the day.

Real Madrid confident of luring Kylian Mbappe from PSG

The Frenchman has faced Real Madrid in the Champions League this season

Despite the resistance from PSG, Los Blancos are growing in confidence in their approach to lure the Frenchman to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. German outlet Bild reported in January that the Spanish giants already have an agreement with the player to sign him as a free agent when the transfer window reopens.

Meanwhile, the attacker continues firing on all cylinders for the Ligue 1 giants. So far this season, he's recorded 33 goals and 22 assists to his name in 42 appearances across all competitions.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava