Sources close to PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi brand Kylian Mbappe exit rumours as ‘tiring’

According to Le Parisien, sources close to Naser Al-Khelaifi haven't taken rumors of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe wanting to leave well.

Mbappe shook up the football world as it was recently reported that he is unhappy in the French capital and is looking to exit the club as early as January.

The 23-year-old was poised to leave the French club during the summer transfer window as a move to Real Madrid looked all but certain. However, he was offered a hefty signing bonus and a mega-money contract. He then decided to stay put at the Parc des Princes and signed a new contract valid until 2025.

However, the situation is dire once again between the forward and the Parisians.

That said, Khelaifi's camp is not to keen to react to the rumors. A source close to the PSG president said:

"All these rumours about Kylian Mbappé are tiring. The team, still unbeaten, remains united."

Mbappe has gotten off to a great start to his campaign with the club, scoring 11 goals in 12 games in all competitions. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has been ever-impressive since joining the Parisians from AS Monaco back in 2018.

He has scored 182 goals and provided 88 assists in 229 games for the Ligue 1 giants.

Former Arsenal star is annoyed with PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

PSGg superstar Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe recently took shots at PSG manager Christophe Galtier for his tactics against Stade de Reims in Ligue 1. The French side were held to a goalless draw at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II on October 8.

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has now urged the French forward to manage his emotions better. Here's what Pettit said to RMC Sport (via GFFN):

“In recent weeks, I find him out of touch in his communication I find that he is moving more and more from the central subject, which is the game and the pitch. He is making it more and more personal. Of course, I hear rumors that promises have not been kept, but I want to tell him: 'Kylian, grow up, that’s life'."

He further added:

“It’s the same every day. You are made promises that nobody keeps most of the time, does that mean you have to stop working and question everything? Of course not. That’s what we call everyday life, the life of grown-ups, the life of adults."

