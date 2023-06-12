South Sudan vs Gambia Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th June 2023

South Sudan and Gambia face off at the Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt on Wednesday in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

With just three points in four games, South Sudan are at the bottom of Group G and running out of time to secure their first ever qualification in the AFCON tournament.

It's imperative for the Bright Stars to win both their remaining games in order to finish inside the top two standings of their group but they will need to put on improved displays.

South Sudan's only victory in the qualifying campaign so far was a 2-1 win over Congo on matchday three.

Gambia are third in the group and as things stand, aren't qualifying for next year's showpiece either. They have six points from four games, but sit behind Congo, who also have accrued six points, on goal difference.

Having made their AFCON debut in the 2021 edition, wherein they marched all the way to the quarter-finals, the Scorpions are looking to make their second consecutive appearance in the tournament finals.

South Sudan vs Gambia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

South Sudan and Gambia have met only twice in history and the Socrpions have won both encounters.

Gambia beat South Sudan 2-1 in their first ever clash in October 2021, a friendly, before pulling off a 1-0 victory in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

Gambia have scored the least number of goals in Group G with two in four, scored by Ablie Jallow and Omar Colley.

Gambia have won just once in their last four games, although that win came in their last outing (2-0 vs Mali in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers).

Gambia have kept three clean sheets in their last five games.

South Sudan have lost three of their last four games.

In four qualifying games, South Sudan have scored in just one - against Congo in a 2-1 victory. Their goal in the 2-1 loss to Mali was an own goal.

South Sudan vs Gambia Prediction

South Sudan are the lowest ranked team in Group A at 163rd in the world and it's been visible in their performances. Their defense, especially, has been leaky and it could hurt them once more against a Gambian side that have a few good options in attack.

Prediction: South Sudan 0-1 Gambia

South Sudan vs Gambia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Gambia

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes