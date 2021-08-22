Southampton 1-1 Manchester United: 5 Talking points as United remain unbeaten in their travels in the English top-flight | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw in their Premier League fixture at St. Mary's Stadium by a resolute Southampton side tonight (August 22). Fred's own goal in the 30th minute gave the hosts an early lead, which was canceled out in the 55th minute by Mason Greenwood.

For the hosts, the result presented them with their first point of the season following a 3-1 loss to Everton last time around. Manchester United, on the other hand, made a high-flying start to their season with a 5-1 win over Leeds United on Matchday 1, but failed to match the attacking intensity from last week's game here.

It was a great display from the home team, who bravely took their chances despite being completely dominated in terms of possession by the visitors. United hit the crossbar and an attempt was cleared from the line in the fifth minute but had to wait until the 55th minute to find the back of the net.

An unfortunate deflection off Fred's foot in the 30th minute handed the Saints an important lead. But they too weren't able to create many goal-scoring chances for the rest of the game.

Overall, it was a well-deserved point for the hosts but a disappointing outcome for the visiting side. Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's men failed to make the most of their chances and had to settle for a draw when a win seemed regulatory prior to kick-off.

Here, we take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 Southampton score with their first shot on target to take a lead

Southampton headed into the game knowing fully well that they would be dominated by Manchester United in terms of possession. From the very first kick here, they chose to conserve their energy and not waste time chasing the ball. Instead, Ralph Hasenhuttl's side tested United's defense from quick and effective counter-attacks.

The Saints survived an early scare from Bruno Fernandes' free-kick, during which the ball had to be cleared off the line. Following that chance, Southampton ensured they were on high alert and did not allow Manchester United players to get into dangerous positions.

Their smart work was complemented by a bit of luck when they launched a quick counter-attack with around half an hour played. Dale Stephens stole the ball from Fernandes and the ball found Che Adams after passing through a couple of Southampton players. He let go a shot from 20 yards out, which took a huge deflection off Fred to find the bottom right corner of the goal.

It was the hosts' first shot on target and provided them with a massive boost 15 minutes before the break.

#4 Manchester United up the tempo in the second half with a quick equaliser

Manchester United came back from behind in 10 Premier League fixtures last season. When the game resumed after the break at Saint Mary's Stadium, it was clear that they were find the back of the net sooner or later.

Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes found space between the Southampton defense with ease after the restart. Anthony Martial and Greenwood also caused all sorts of problems for the hosts with their pace and movement.

5 – Paul Pogba is the first player in Premier League history to register five assists after his team’s first two games of a single season. Inventive. pic.twitter.com/2pR3W3YIBg — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 22, 2021

Pogba picked up another assist, his fifth of the league campaign so far, as he somehow managed to pass the ball to Greenwood under pressure in the box. The youngster's shot went through the legs of a defender and slipped past goalkeeper Alex McCarthy for the equalizer in the 55th minute.

Manchester United consistently enjoyed good periods of possession in the second half. But they created very few clear-cut chances and rarely threatened McCarthy in the final quarter of the game.

