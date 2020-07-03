Southampton v Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

All you need to know ahead of Manchester City's away clash against Southampton.

Manchester City have won each six of their last six Premier League matches against the Saints.

Manchester City travel to St. Mary's on July 5

Manchester City will aim to continue their rich vein of form when they travel to St. Mary's to take on Southampton, on July 5 in the Premier League.

The EPL giants will surely have their tails up after what is widely being regarded as their best performance of the season against Liverpool last night. They left the champions bruised with a commanding 4-0 victory, courtesy goals from Kevin de Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and an own goal.

Pep Guardiola's side sent out a caution to the rest of the league, reminding everyone of their exploits from the past two seasons.

As for Southampton, Ralph Hasenhuttl has managed to secure top-flight status for his troops once again, amassing the magical 40-point mark in their previous game against Watford. The Saints have restarted their Premier League campaign with two wins and a loss.

They'll have to put bodies behind the ball, maintain focus for the entirety of the 90 minutes and ensure that every half chance is played on its merit. The Citizens have won each of their last six PL outings against them, with a massive aggregate of 17-4.

Without further delay, we bring all you need to know ahead of the mouth-watering duel at St. Mary's.

Southampton v Manchester City: Head-to-head

Southampton wins: 31

Manchester City wins: 36

Draws: 25

Southampton v Manchester City: Form Guide

Last five matches (in the Premier League)

Southampton: W-L-W-L-L

Manchester City: W-L-W-W-L

Southampton v Manchester City: Team News

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is sidelined ahead of the clash

Southampton

The Saints are without the services of skipper Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who has been rumoured to be plotting a move away to Spurs. While he is out with an ankle issue, Sofiane Boufal has been sidelined with a thigh problem.

After having completed their suspensions, Moussa Djenepo and Jack Stephens are back in contention.

Injuries: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Sofiane Boufal

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Fernandinho will slot straight back into the starting XI for Manchester City

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola will have Fernandinho back after the Brazilian's one-match suspension. He was given his marching orders in the 2-1 loss to Chelsea for deliberately trying to parry the ball away from goal.

Guardiola, known for his rotation, may recall the in-form Riyad Mahrez down the right flank. Sergio Aguero remains the side's long-term absentee due to a knee injury.

Injuries: Sergio Aguero

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Southampton v Manchester City: Probable XI

Danny Ings has already netted 18 goals this season

Southampton predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex McCarthy; Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Jack Stephens, Ryan Bertrand; Stuart Armstrong, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Nathon Redmond; Danny Ings, Shane Long

Phil Foden will be pushing for another start after his stellar display against Liverpool

Manchester City predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, Fernandinho, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Kevin de Bruyne, Rodri, Phil Foden; Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling

Southampton v Manchester City: Prediction

It's a fixture where in terms of the circumstances, we can expect one-way traffic and an overload of possession from the visitors.

Should Southampton fail to settle into shape and not remain compact, it might just be a matter of when City find the breakthrough. However, we have seen Guardiola's side commit horrendous mistakes at the back this season at times, which would then bring a predatory Danny Ings into the game.

Southampton will rely on Ward-Prowse's delivery, as well as the midfield's energy to curb their opponents' onslaught.

But considering the form of Manchester City are in, it may well be a task beyond Southampton.

Predicted score: Southampton 0-3 Manchester City

