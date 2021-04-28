Southampton vs Leicester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League is back in action with another round of important matches this weekend as Leicester City take on Southampton at the St. Mary's Stadium on Friday. Leicester City have been impressive this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Southampton currently find themselves in 15th place in the Premier League standings and have endured an underwhelming campaign. The Saints suffered a 2-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur and cannot afford another defeat in this match.

Leicester City, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have exceeded expectations yet again this season. The Foxes edged Crystal Palace to a narrow defeat last week and will be confident ahead of this game.

Goals and analysis from Monday's game ⚽️🧠



Catch that reaction plus a full #SouLei preview on the latest episode of 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗠𝗶𝗻𝘂𝘀 𝗧𝘄𝗼... — Leicester City (@LCFC) April 28, 2021

Southampton vs Leicester City Head-to-Head

Leicester City have a good record against Southampton and have won 34 games out of a total of 93 matches played between the two teams. Southampton have managed 31 victories against Leicester City and can trouble their opponents in this fixture.

The previous game between the two English sides took place earlier this month and ended in a 1-0 victory for Leicester City. Kelechi Iheanacho scored the winning goal on the day and will want to replicate his heroics this weekend.

Southampton form guide in the Premier League: L-L-W-L-L

Leicester City form guide in the Premier League: W-W-L-L-W

Advertisement

Also Read: Marseille vs Strasbourg prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Southampton vs Leicester City Team News

Southampton need to win this game

Southampton

Oriol Romeu and William Smallbone are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Michael Obafemi and Danny Ings are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Oriol Romeu, William Smallbone

Doubtful: Michael Obafemi, Danny Ings

Suspended: None

Leicester City have a strong squad

Leicester City

Advertisement

Harvey Barnes and James Justin are ruled out with injuries at the moment and will be excluded from the squad. Wes Morgan is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Harvey Barnes, James Justin

Doubtful: Wes Morgan

Suspended: None

Southampton vs Leicester City Predicted XI

Southampton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex McCarthy; Ryan Bertrand, Jannik Vestergaard, Jan Bednarek, Kyle Walker-Peters; Ibrahima Diallo, James Ward-Prowse, Theo Walcott, Stuart Armstrong; Nathan Redmond, Che Adams

A counter-attacking lesson 🤓#OnThisDay in 2018, a Dušan Tadić brace earned #SaintsFC an important three points: pic.twitter.com/mI6uyZ1wkD — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) April 28, 2021

Leicester City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kasper Schmeichel; Caglar Soyuncu, Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana; Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, Ricardo Pereira, Timothy Castagne; James Maddison, Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy

Southampton vs Leicester City Prediction

Leicester City have excellent attacking players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this game. The likes of Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy can be lethal on their day and are virtually unstoppable at their best.

Southampton have endured a miserable campaign so far and will need to work hard to salvage the remainder of their season. Leicester City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Southampton 1-3 Leicester City

Also Read: Celta Vigo vs Levante prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21