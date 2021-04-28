Southampton vs Leicester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League is back in action with another round of important matches this weekend as Leicester City take on Southampton at the St. Mary's Stadium on Friday. Leicester City have been impressive this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.
Southampton currently find themselves in 15th place in the Premier League standings and have endured an underwhelming campaign. The Saints suffered a 2-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur and cannot afford another defeat in this match.
Leicester City, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have exceeded expectations yet again this season. The Foxes edged Crystal Palace to a narrow defeat last week and will be confident ahead of this game.
Southampton vs Leicester City Head-to-Head
Leicester City have a good record against Southampton and have won 34 games out of a total of 93 matches played between the two teams. Southampton have managed 31 victories against Leicester City and can trouble their opponents in this fixture.
The previous game between the two English sides took place earlier this month and ended in a 1-0 victory for Leicester City. Kelechi Iheanacho scored the winning goal on the day and will want to replicate his heroics this weekend.
Southampton form guide in the Premier League: L-L-W-L-L
Leicester City form guide in the Premier League: W-W-L-L-W
Southampton vs Leicester City Team News
Southampton
Oriol Romeu and William Smallbone are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Michael Obafemi and Danny Ings are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.
Injured: Oriol Romeu, William Smallbone
Doubtful: Michael Obafemi, Danny Ings
Suspended: None
Leicester City
Harvey Barnes and James Justin are ruled out with injuries at the moment and will be excluded from the squad. Wes Morgan is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this game.
Injured: Harvey Barnes, James Justin
Doubtful: Wes Morgan
Suspended: None
Southampton vs Leicester City Predicted XI
Southampton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex McCarthy; Ryan Bertrand, Jannik Vestergaard, Jan Bednarek, Kyle Walker-Peters; Ibrahima Diallo, James Ward-Prowse, Theo Walcott, Stuart Armstrong; Nathan Redmond, Che Adams
Leicester City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kasper Schmeichel; Caglar Soyuncu, Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana; Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, Ricardo Pereira, Timothy Castagne; James Maddison, Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy
Southampton vs Leicester City Prediction
Leicester City have excellent attacking players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this game. The likes of Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy can be lethal on their day and are virtually unstoppable at their best.
Southampton have endured a miserable campaign so far and will need to work hard to salvage the remainder of their season. Leicester City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Southampton 1-3 Leicester City
