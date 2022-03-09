Southampton vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips - 10th March 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Southampton lock horns with a resurgent Newcastle United outfit at St. Mary's Stadium on Thursday.

Southampton vs Newcastle United Preview

Southampton are currently in ninth place in the Premier League standings and have consistently punched above their weight so far this season. The Saints suffered a damaging 4-0 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a poor start to their campaign. The Magpies edged Brighton & Hove Albion to an important 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result on Thursday.

Southampton vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle United have a slight edge over Southampton and have won 41 out of 103 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Southampton's 38 victories.

Southampton have an impressive Premier League home record against Newcastle United and have lost only two of their last 20 matches against the Magpies at St. Mary's Stadium.

Newcastle United have lost only one of their last nine matches against Southampton in all competitions and will need to step up in this fixture.

Southampton are unbeaten in all five of their midweek matches in the Premier League this season and are one of only four teams to achieve the feat so far this season.

Newcastle United have managed seven points in the Premier League so far in 2022 - four more than they achieved in nine Premier League matches this season in 2021.

Southampton are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League matches at home - their longest such run in nearly 17 years.

Southampton vs Newcastle United Prediction

Newcastle United have shown tremendous improvement in recent weeks and are in good form at the moment. The away side has moved away from the relegation zone and could potentially look to achieve a top-half finish.

Southampton have also been exceptional so far this season and have troubled the Premier League's big names. Both teams are in good form at the moment and could share the spoils this week.

Prediction: Southampton 1-1 Newcastle United

Southampton vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Newcastle United FC @NUFC Eddie Howe on Southampton:



“We’re looking for a performance and a result. They’ve done very well at home this season and that’s for a reason. They play an intense game out of possession. They’ve got some really good patterns of movement in possession. We need to be at our best.” Eddie Howe on Southampton:“We’re looking for a performance and a result. They’ve done very well at home this season and that’s for a reason. They play an intense game out of possession. They’ve got some really good patterns of movement in possession. We need to be at our best.” https://t.co/PMYQE5FAdP

Tip 3 - Allan Saint-Maximin to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Southampton to score first: YES

