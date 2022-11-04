Southampton vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th November 2022

A struggling Southampton side will look to avoid drifting into the relegation zone as they welcome Newcastle United to St. Mary's Stadium on Sunday.

Southampton are 17th in the Premier League table after having picked up just 12 points from their first 13 matches of the season. The Saints have just a single win in their last eight games. While Southampton have not conceded heavy losses of late, an inability to win games is starting to become a real problem for them.

They fell to a 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace in their latest outing. Their three wins so far this term have come against Leicester City, Chelsea and Bournemouth. After their game against the Magpies, Southampton will face Liverpool before the World Cup break.

Suffice to say, they could even find themselves at the bottom of the table when we resume league action in late December.

Meanwhile, their Sunday opponents Newcastle United are fourth in the Premier League table and are unbeaten in their last seven games. That includes five wins and two draws. They are undoubtedly one of the most in-form sides in the English top flight right now.

Eddie Howe's men defeated Aston Villa 4-0 in their latest outing. A brace from Callum Wilson and goals from Joelinton and Miguel Almiron helped the Magpies cruise to a very comfortable and dominant victory at St. James' Park.

On current form, Newcastle could blow Southampton away and their recent record at St. Mary's should encourage them to fancy their chances on Sunday.

Southampton vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle United have been winning at half-time and full-time in five of their last six Premier League matches.

Newcastle United are unbeaten in their last 10 meetings with Southampton in all competitions.

Southampton have lost two of their last three home league games against Newcastle United. That's as many as they have lost in the previous 31 home games.

Southampton have picked up just a single win in their last eight Premier League games. Only one of those wins have come on home soil.

Newcastle United are on a three-game winning streak in the Premier League. The last time they won four league games in a row was in April.

Southampton vs Newcastle United Prediction

Newcastle United are in pretty good form and will be confident about their chances of coming away with three points on Sunday. They harbor top four aspirations this term and a struggling Southampton side will find it hard to put a dent in their plans.

Prediction: Southampton 1-3 Newcastle United

Southampton vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Newcastle United FC @NUFC Eddie Howe on Bruno asking people to vote for Miggy for POTM:



"I thought it was a lovely gesture. I don't think there was any game attached to that, I think he was genuine in his love for Miggy and feels he deserves the accolade. It sums up Bruno and in part, sums up the team." Eddie Howe on Bruno asking people to vote for Miggy for POTM:"I thought it was a lovely gesture. I don't think there was any game attached to that, I think he was genuine in his love for Miggy and feels he deserves the accolade. It sums up Bruno and in part, sums up the team." https://t.co/mP0XMY08bW

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes