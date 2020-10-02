Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Southampton are set to host West Bromwich Albion at the St. Mary's Stadium on Sunday in their next English Premier League fixture.

Southampton come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Sean Dyche's Burnley last Sunday at Turf Moor. A goal from former Burnley forward Danny Ings sealed the win for Ralph Hasenhuttl's men, with the Saints scoring from their only shot on target.

West Bromwich Albion, on the other hand, drew 3-3 against Chelsea last Saturday at the Hawthorns. A brace from Republic of Ireland forward Callum Robinson and a Kyle Bartley goal was cancelled out by strikes from England internationals Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham.

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head

In 17 previous encounters between the two sides, Southampton hold the clear advantage. They have won eight games, lost four and drawn five.

Their most recent match was in 2018 in the fifth round of the FA Cup, with Southampton beating West Bromwich Albion 2-1. Goals from centre-back Wesley Hoedt and current Ajax captain Dusan Tadic secured the win for their side. Salomon Rondon scored the consolation goal for West Brom.

Southampton form guide in the English Premier League: L-L-W

West Bromwich Albion form guide in the English Premier League: L-L-D

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion Team News

Southampton manager Hasenhuttl will be unable to call upon the services of English forward Nathan Redmond, who is out with an injury. New signing, centre-back Mohammed Salisu is a doubt for this game as well.

Injured: Nathan Redmond

Doubtful: Mohammed Salisu

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, West Bromwich Albion will be without forward Kenneth Zohore, who is out injured. There are doubts over the availability of centre-back Ahmed Hegazi, defender Branislav Ivanovic and Polish winger Kamil Grosicki. Left-back Kieran Gibbs is suspended.

Injured: Kenneth Zohore

Doubtful: Ahmed Hegazi, Branislav Ivanovic, Kamil Grosicki

Suspended: Kieran Gibbs

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI

Southampton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex McCarthy, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand, Stuart Armstrong, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Moussa Djenepo, Che Adams, Danny Ings

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (5-4-1): Sam Johnstone, Darnell Furlong, Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Dara O'Shea, Conor Townsend, Matheus Pereira, Jake Livermore, Romaine Sawyers, Grady Diangana, Callum Robinson

Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Southampton have looked impressive under Hasenhuttl, with Ings playing a key role. They have made some shrewd signings this summer, and it is expected that players like forward Che Adams and winger Moussa Djenepo will develop this season, after taking a season to acclimatise.

West Bromwich Albion, on the other hand, will rely on young stars Matheus Pereira and Grady Diangana to ensure that they stay in the Premier League. Manager Slaven Bilic will hope that the addition of former Chelsea player Branislav Ivanovic will help add experience to the squad.

West Bromwich Albion still have work to do, while Southampton have already established an identity under Hasenhuttl. They should edge past the Baggies.

Prediction: Southampton 3-1 West Bromwich Albion

