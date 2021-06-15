Spain 0-0 Sweden: 5 Talking points as the determined Swedes frustrate Spain to a goalless draw | UEFA Euro 2020

Spain were held to a 0-0 draw in their opening fixture of the UEFA Euro 2020 by Sweden, who were determined to keep a clean sheet at all costs tonight. There were missed chances for both sides, more for the home side at Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla, including Alvaro Morata's miss in a one-on-one situation.

The game was defined by Sweden's resolve against a skilful Spanish side. The Swedes spent most of their time defending against the 2012 champions and only threatened when Alexander Isak sprinted past midfielders and defenders.

Spain were comfortable, as always, with the ball and dominated possession, having kept the ball for 86% of the time. The only reason nothing came out of their possession was Sweden's tight defensive lineup and their willingness to throw bodies behind.

Sweden had just one real chance throughout the game and it was all thanks to Isak's brilliance. The striker managed to hold onto the ball under pressure from a couple of Spain defenders but Marcus Berg's touch at the far post was a bit too heavy.

Gerard Moreno, who replaced Dani Olmo in the 74th minute had a couple of great chances late into the game. He was denied by Robin Olsen with a brilliant save and then the game reached its conclusion.

As Spain fail to kick-off their Euro 2020 campaign with a win, here we take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 Sweden played to their strengths against Spain

Sweden manager Janne Andersson displayed a lot of maturity in his decisions tonight. He knew that Spain could be very dangerous opponents if they are allowed to move into dangerous positions. To deal with that, he chose to sacrifice possession for a clean sheet and his decision paid off smartly.

Though Sweden only had 14% of the possession, they achieved what they set out to do and came out from the game with a crucial point and a clean sheet. For the Nordic nation, this draw is almost as good as a win.

#4 Luis Enrique did not field Spain's strongest starting XI

There were a few questionable inclusions in the starting XI by Spain coach Luis Enrique in the game. Firstly, David De Gea was on the bench and Atletico Bilbao's 24-year-old Unai Simón started between the sticks. He was not particularly tested tonight, so it remains to be seen how he performs under pressure.

🇪🇸 Pedri = youngest player ever to play for Spain at EURO finals (18 years, 201 days) 👏#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/JMamCbJ8Xg — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 14, 2021

Marcos Llorente, who impressed with his attacking output in La Liga this term, started at right-back but could've been used in the midfield in place of Pedri. Chelsea's César Azpilicueta could've started at right-back, who brings a wealth of experience with him.

Players like Gerard Moreno and Thiago Alcantara also started from the bench and when they came on the pitch, they performed well. Questions will be asked of Enrique for his selection in Spain's EURO 2020 opener.

