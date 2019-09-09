Spain 4-0 Faroe Islands: 4 Talking Points

Rodrigo kicked off things for Spain with a brace

On a night when Spain barely got out of second gear, they were fortunate to beat Faroe Islands 4-0, thanks to braces from Rodrigo and substitute Paco Alcacer. It seems to have been the norm with Spain right through this European Qualifying campaign. They have underperformed in almost every game so far but managed to get the win in every instance, so far.

The night started well for Spain, Rodrigo getting on the scoreboard within 15 minutes with a goal that could've possibly been ruled out for offside, but stood nonetheless. It would be only after half-time that Rodrigo would score again to double Spain's lead.

Faroe Islands would go close on a couple of occasions before full-time, making David de Gea work after a long period of inactivity in the game. A couple of goals within the space of five minutes at the end of the game from the substitute Paco Alcacer sealed off a sixth consecutive win for Spain in 2020 Euro Qualifying to put them on 18 points at the top of the table.

Here are four talking points from the game.

#4 Thiago was sublime in the midfield

Operating in tight spaces, Thiago was able to find his team-mates with quick and accurate passes

On a night when Spain were largely off colour, Thiago's performance in midfield stood out. While all else was dawdling and slow, the Bayern Munich midfielder played his passes quickly and tried to raise the tempo of the game.

Considering that the ball was recycled plenty of times after the deep defensive line of Faroe Islands thwarted one attack after the other, he became more entrenched in the game. As the game progressed he began to make forays into the box as well. A warranted move considering Sergio Ramos was more or less functioning as an attacking midfielder for large parts of the game.

There's definitely room in this Spain midfield for a man of his quality and speed of thought. It'll be up to Robert Moreno to integrate Thiago into the Spain midfield with more regularity.

