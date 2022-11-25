Spain vs Germany Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 28 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Spain are set to play Germany at the Al-Bayt Stadium on Sunday in the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage.

Spain come into this game on the back of a 7-0 win over Luis Fernando Suarez's Costa Rica in their most recent group-stage fixture. A brace from Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres and goals from RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo, Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio, Barcelona midfielder Gavi, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler and Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata secured the win for Spain.

Germany, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Hajime Moriyasu's Japan in their most recent group-stage game. Second-half goals from Freiburg winger Ritsu Doan and Bochum attacker Takuma Asano sealed the deal for Japan. Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan scored the goal for Germany.

Spain vs Germany Head-to-Head Stats

In 25 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is relatively even. Spain have won eight games, lost nine and drawn eight.

Spain form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Germany form guide: L-W-D-L-W

Spain vs Germany: Numbers you need to know before their 2022 FIFA World Cup encounter

Spain's performance against Costa Rica was near perfect, and it would not be controversial to suggest that Luis Enrique is the best national team coach right now. Enrique has refined the Spanish style of play, and it would not be surprising to see the Spaniard coach a top European club side again soon.

B/R Football @brfootball On the day he becomes Spain’s youngest-ever player at a World Cup, 18-year-old Gavi scores a perfect volley On the day he becomes Spain’s youngest-ever player at a World Cup, 18-year-old Gavi scores a perfect volley 😍 https://t.co/5xQ2lVVv7B

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres has scored the same number of goals this season for Barcelona in the league as he did against Costa Rica (two). There has been criticism aimed towards the 22-year-old for his poor club form, but he is a pivotal part of how Spain play, and Enrique clearly trusts him.

Another Enrique favorite over the years has been Alvaro Morata. However, the former Chelsea star had to settle for a place on the bench against Costa Rica, with Marco Asensio preferred as the No 9. Asensio is not renowned for his goalscoring prowess, with only one goal in the league this season. However, this has to be caveated by the fact that he has made only one start in the league for Real Madrid.

Germany, on the other hand, are already in a precarious position. Few expected them to lose against Japan. Few expect them to triumph over Spain following the starts both teams have had.

One player who emerged from the Japan loss with his reputation enhanced is Jamal Musiala. The 19-year-old is regarded as one of the best young footballers in the world, and this season for Bayern Munich, he has 15 goal contributions in just 12 league starts.

Spain look ominous and well-prepared. Germany look imprecise and without cohesion. However, this is the World Cup, and the Germans still boast some of the best players in the world. Spain will feel confident, though.

