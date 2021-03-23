Spain vs Greece prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Spain are set to play host to Greece at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes on Thursday for their latest FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture.

Spain come into this game on the back of a 6-0 win over Germany last November at the Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla. A hat-trick from young Manchester City winger Ferran Torres and goals from Juventus striker Alvaro Morata, Manchester City midfielder Rodri and Real Sociedad forward Mikel Oyarzabal ensured victory for Spain.

Greece, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Slovenia last November at the Georgios Kamaras Stadium. Slovenia registered only one shot on target compared to Greece's seven. However, Greece had AZ Alkmaar centre-back Pantelis Chatzidiakos sent off late in the second-half.

Spain vs Greece Head-to-Head

In 10 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Spain hold the clear advantage. They have seven games, lost one and drawn two.

📸 Luego veréis una galería muy completita, pero os avanzamos 4 fotos del entrenamiento de hoy. #SomosEspaña#SomosFederación pic.twitter.com/0hOu5KpsCT — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) March 22, 2021

The two countries last faced each other way back in 2008 at the Euros, with Spain beating Greece 2-1. Second-half goals from midfielder Ruben de la Red and striker Dani Guiza secured the win for Spain. Attacker Angelos Charisteas scored the consolation goal for Greece.

Spain form guide: W-D-L-W-W

Greece form guide: D-W-D-W-W

Advertisement

Spain vs Greece Team News

Spain

Spain manager Luis Enrique has named a strong squad, with experienced players like Real Madrid centre-back Sergio Ramos, Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets and Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea all included.

There could be debuts for Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, Sporting CP right-back Pedro Porro, Barcelona midfielder Pedri and Eibar winger Bryan Gil.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Greece

Greece, on the other hand, will be captained by Trabzonspor forward Anastasios Bakasetas. Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas, Norwich City left-back Dimitris Giannoulis and Willem II attacker Vangelis Pavlidis have all been named.

Stuttgart centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos and Volos forward Anastasios Douvikas could be handed their debut caps.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Spain vs Greece Predicted XI

Spain Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): David de Gea, Pedro Porro, Sergio Ramos, Inigo Martinez, Jose Luis Gaya, Sergio Busquets, Ferran Torres, Mikel Oyarzabal, Marcos Llorente, Dani Olmo, Alvaro Morata

Greece Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Odysseas Vlachodimos, Michalis Bakakis, Kyriakos Papadopoulos, Stratos Svarnas, Dimitris Giannoulis, Andreas Bouchalakis, Manolis Siopis, Dimitris Limnios, Petros Mantalos, Kostas Fortounis, Anastasios Bakasetas

Advertisement

Spain vs Greece Prediction

Spain have a strong squad to work with. The likes of Liverpool's Thiago, Napoli's Fabian Ruiz and Real Betis' Sergio Canales provide strong midfield competition to Sergio Busquets, Koke and Rodri, while in attack Real Sociedad forward Mikel Oyarzabal could prove to be crucial.

Greece, on the other hand, have a talented young forward in the form of Willem II's Vangelis Pavlidis, who has been linked with Celtic. However, Greece lack the experience that Spain possess, with Olympiacos forward Kostas Fortounis having the most caps in the current squad with 51.

Spain will be the favourites to triumph here.

Prediction: Spain 2-0 Greece

Also Read: Barcelona 2021/22 Kit Update: Leaked pictures of reported Nike kit for next season