Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Spanish Supercopa: 3 Reasons why Barcelona won against Sevilla

Akshaj Sinha
ANALYST
Feature
6.84K   //    13 Aug 2018, 08:43 IST

FC Barcelona v Tottenham Hotspur - International Champions Cup 2018
Barcelona kickstart the 2018/19 season with a
trophy

Barcelona came from behind to beat Sevilla 2-1 in a cagey affair at the Stade Ibn Batouta in Morocco to raise the 2018 Spanish Super Cup. However, it was Sevilla that took the lead early on through Pablo Sarabia in only the ninth minute

Barca had to wait for their goal but found the net through the ever reliant and dangerous Gerard Pique in the 18-yard box as he equalized just three minutes before the break to make both the teams level at halftime.

Barcelona's second goal was a scorcher scored by Ousmane Dembele from outside the box in the 78th minute and it proved to be enough as the Blaugrana hung on to their lead for the final 10 minutes.

On that note, here are the 3 reasons why Barcelona defeated Sevilla:

#3 Messi tantalizes the Sevilla defence

Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga
Messi was unfortunate not to have found the net

It is no secret that Lionel Messi relishes playing against Sevilla and loves to torture their defence everytime he is on the pitch against the Andalusians.

Sunday night was no different and Sevilla were once again on the receiving end of a scintillating performance by Messi. The Argentinian Wizard did not grab a goal this time around but had an assist to his name.

Messi had five shots in total and came close to scoring when his shot got deflected off the post. However, he was sharp with his passing game as he completed seven key passes and played in a couple of deadly through balls that split the Sevilla defence open.

Messi proved to be a nightmare for the left-side of the Sevilla backline as like many others in the past none of them were able to keep hold of the 31 year old and were constantly getting beat with his swiftness, silky touches and majestic ball movement and the best they could do was intentionally foul him.

At fulltime, Lionel Messi lifted Barcelona's 13th Spanish Supercopa title and collected the 33rd major honour of his illustrious and trophy-laden career in Catalonia and surpassed Andres Iniesta on the list as Barcelona's most successful player. (i.e. with respect to the most number of trophies won)


1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Spanish Supercopa Barcelona Football Sevilla FC Football Lionel Messi Gerard Pique Ernesto Valverde
Akshaj Sinha
ANALYST
Supercopa de España: All you need to know about the...
RELATED STORY
3 new Barcelona signings to watch out for in the Spanish...
RELATED STORY
2018 Spanish Super Cup - Barcelona vs Sevilla Preview,...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona's Non-EU Conundrum: Players that can miss the...
RELATED STORY
5 legends who unexpectedly played for smaller clubs
RELATED STORY
Why Lenglet is a long-term prospect for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
10 legends that didn't get the credit they deserved
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona set to complete first signing of the...
RELATED STORY
Sevilla 3-2 Real Madrid: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Sevilla 3-2 Real Madrid: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us