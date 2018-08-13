Spanish Supercopa: 3 Reasons why Barcelona won against Sevilla

Barcelona kickstart the 2018/19 season with a trophy

Barcelona came from behind to beat Sevilla 2-1 in a cagey affair at the Stade Ibn Batouta in Morocco to raise the 2018 Spanish Super Cup. However, it was Sevilla that took the lead early on through Pablo Sarabia in only the ninth minute

Barca had to wait for their goal but found the net through the ever reliant and dangerous Gerard Pique in the 18-yard box as he equalized just three minutes before the break to make both the teams level at halftime.

Barcelona's second goal was a scorcher scored by Ousmane Dembele from outside the box in the 78th minute and it proved to be enough as the Blaugrana hung on to their lead for the final 10 minutes.

On that note, here are the 3 reasons why Barcelona defeated Sevilla:

#3 Messi tantalizes the Sevilla defence

Messi was unfortunate not to have found the net

It is no secret that Lionel Messi relishes playing against Sevilla and loves to torture their defence everytime he is on the pitch against the Andalusians.

Sunday night was no different and Sevilla were once again on the receiving end of a scintillating performance by Messi. The Argentinian Wizard did not grab a goal this time around but had an assist to his name.

Messi had five shots in total and came close to scoring when his shot got deflected off the post. However, he was sharp with his passing game as he completed seven key passes and played in a couple of deadly through balls that split the Sevilla defence open.

Messi proved to be a nightmare for the left-side of the Sevilla backline as like many others in the past none of them were able to keep hold of the 31 year old and were constantly getting beat with his swiftness, silky touches and majestic ball movement and the best they could do was intentionally foul him.

At fulltime, Lionel Messi lifted Barcelona's 13th Spanish Supercopa title and collected the 33rd major honour of his illustrious and trophy-laden career in Catalonia and surpassed Andres Iniesta on the list as Barcelona's most successful player. (i.e. with respect to the most number of trophies won)

Lionel Messi has now won more trophies at Barcelona than any other player in the club's history.



🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆



THIRTY-THREE. pic.twitter.com/AlyghJrcYQ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 12, 2018

Messi is already the biggest winner of the Supercopa de España (seven titles with today's). He has surpassed the six of Víctor Valdés, Xavi and Iniesta. pic.twitter.com/BMOTNfOw5c — MisterChip (English) (@MisterChiping) August 12, 2018

