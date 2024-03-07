Sparta Prague 1-5 Liverpool: Reds' Player Ratings as Nunez and Mac Allister orchestrate resounding win | UEFA Europa League 2023-24

Liverpool smashed Sparta Prague 5-1 in their UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg clash at the Generali Arena on Thursday, March 7.

The Reds entered this contest on the back of a strong run of form. They won seven of their last game, losing just once in a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal. In that phase, they scored 21 goals as Jurgen Klopp managed his resources despite injuries.

Their last game was a narrow 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest as Darwin Nunez scored in the 99th minute to seal victory. Klopp fielded a strong lineup but rested Virgil van Dijk with one eye on the clash against Manchester City on Sunday.

Liverpool made a good start to the game and pushed forward in search of an early goal. Sparta Prague center-back Asger Sorensen greatly helped the Reds in their cause as he fouled Alexis Mac Allister in the fifth minute to concede a penalty. The Argentine stepped up and scored to make it 1-0 from the spot.

Harvey Elliott then set up Darwin Nunez for Liverpool's second goal after 25 minutes with a lovely pass. Nunez made it a brace on the cusp of half-time to put the Reds three ahead, assited by Mac Allister.

Sparta Prague did not perform too bad themselves, attempting four shots on target from seven first-half attempts. However, they could not trouble Caoimhin Kelleher in goal and trailed 3-0 at half-time.

Liverpool made a decent start to the second half as well but conceded a freak goal. Substitute Conor Bradley scored a thumping own goal into the top corner with his first touch of the game. Shortly after, Ibrahima Konate was subbed off with an injury in the 50th minute, with Virgil van Dijk taking his place.

However, the scoring continued as per normal for Liverpool, as Elliott provided his second assist of the night for Luis Diaz to score from. Both managers made several changes from that point onwards as they looked to rotate their teams effectively.

Dominik Szoboszlai scored a late goal to put the cherry on the cake as Harvey Elliott bagged his third assist of the game. The two teams will play the second leg at Anfield on March 14. That said, let's take a look at Liverpool's player ratings from this game.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Caoimhin Kelleher - 7.5/10

Kelleher made six saves throughout the game and passed the ball with 67% accuracy in a composed performance.

Joe Gomez - 7/10

Gomez had a decent game as he won two duels, making one interception and one clearance off the line.

Jarell Quansah - 7/10

Quansah won a remarkable eight duels, making four clearances, four tackles, including one last-man challenge.

Ibrahima Konate - 6.5/10

Konate had a decent game for Liverpool but was subbed off injured just after half-time.

Andrew Robertson - 7/10

Robertson captained the Reds for this game and played well. He won two duels and passed the ball with 95% accuracy, including one key pass.

Harvey Elliott - 8.5/10

Elliott was the chief distributor for the Reds and played three lovely assists to set up goals for his teammates. He also won two duels and attempted one shot that was off-target.

Wataru Endo - 6.5/10

Endo had a decent game in the middle of the park.

Alexis Mac Allister - 8.5/10

Mac Allister ran the show for Liverpool with his performance. He scored an early penalty and then provided an assist just before half-time. Mac Allister passed the ball with 94%, including three key passes. He also won four of his five duels.

Darwin Nunez - 8/10

Nunez had a great game as he scored two goals with two shots on target. He also won one duel and made one interception. With this brace, Nunez now has more goals and assists than he did in the entire 2022-23 campaign.

Cody Gakpo - 7/10

Gakpo had a decent game with the ball as he completed three dribbles and played two key passes. However, he misfired in the final third with four attempts, but none good enough to score.

Luis Diaz - 8/10

Diaz had a good game and bagged a goal to show for it. He passed the ball with 83% accuracy, including two key passes. He also won four duels.

Substitutes

Conor Bradley - 6/10

He came at half-time and scored an own goal with his first touch of the second half. Apart from that he had a good game.

Virgil van Dijk - 6.5/10

Van Dijk replaced the injured Konate and played well.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 8/10

The Hungarian grabbed a late goal having come on in the 51st minute. He also won two duels.

Bobby Clark - 7/10

Clark put in a good cameo after coming on in the second half as he won five duels.

Mohamed Salah - 6.5/10

Salah appeared to have grabbed a late goal but it was disallowed for offside.