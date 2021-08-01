Sparta Prague vs AS Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Champions League 2021-22

Sparta Prague are set to play AS Monaco at the Generali Česká pojišťovna Arena on Tuesday for the first leg of the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League.

Sparta Prague come into this game on the back of a 5-0 win over Pavel Hoftych's Slovan Liberec yesterday in the Czech First League. Goals from winger Jakub Pesek, talented young forward Adam Hlozek, midfielders Adam Karabec and Ladislav Krejci and Filip Soucek ensured victory for Pavel Vrba's Sparta Prague.

Slovan Liberec had former Werder Bremen right-back Theodor Gebre Selassie sent off in the second-half.

AS Monaco, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Imanol Alguacil's Real Sociedad in a friendly game a few days ago. Goals from Belgium international Adnan Januzaj and Brazilian striker Willian Jose secured the win for Real Sociedad. Russian midfielder Aleksandr Golovin scored the consolation goal for AS Monaco.

Sparta Prague vs AS Monaco Head-to-Head

This is the first time that Sparta Prague and AS Monaco are going to face each other in the Champions League.

Sparta Prague form guide in the Czech First League: W-W

AS Monaco form guide in Ligue 1: yet to play

Sparta Prague vs AS Monaco Team News

Sparta Prague

Sparta Prague will be without Danish left-back Casper Hojer Nielsen, with the 26-year old nursing an injury. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Pavel Vrba is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Casper Hojer Nielsen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AS Monaco

Meanwhile, AS Monaco manager Niko Kovac will be unable to call upon the services of goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte, centre-back Jean Marcelin and Belgian midfielder Adrien Bongiovanni, with all three players injured.

Injured: Adrien Bongiovanni, Benjamin Lecomte, Jean Marcelin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sparta Prague vs AS Monaco Predicted XI

Sparta Prague Predicted XI (4-3-3): Florin Nita, Tomas Wiesner, Lukas Stetina, David Hancko, Matej Polidar, David Pavelka, Ladislav Krejci, Borek Dockal, David Moberg Karlsson, Adam Hlozek, Jakub Pesek

AS Monaco Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alexander Nubel, Ruben Aguilar, Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi, Ismail Jakobs, Aurelien Tchouameni, Cesc Fabregas, Aleksandr Golovin, Gelson Martins, Wissam Ben Yedder, Kevin Volland

🔥 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 & 𝐍𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟎 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HLqZLMI8VR — AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) July 30, 2021

Sparta Prague vs AS Monaco Prediction

Sparta Prague did well to beat Rapid Wien in the in the second qualifying round, but AS Monaco will surely provide a tougher challenge. There are high hopes for Adam Hlozek, with the 19-year old highly-rated and regarded by many as capable of becoming a world-class footballer.

AS Monaco, on the other hand, enjoyed a good season last time around under Niko Kovac. The club have signed German goalkeeper Alexander Nubel and left-back Ismail Jakobs, while attackers Wissam Ben Yedder and Kevin Volland will be hoping to carry on from last season.

AS Monaco should be able to win here.

Prediction: Sparta Prague 0-2 AS Monaco

Edited by Abhinav Anand