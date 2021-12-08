Sparta Prague vs Brondby prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Sparta Prague and Brondby go toe-to-toe in Group A of the Europa League at the Generali Arena on Thursday.

The hosts will be seeking to keep their slender qualification hopes alive, while the visitors will be seeking to leapfrog the visitors and move into the Conference League spot.

Sparta Prague made it two wins from two in the Czech Republic top flight as they edged out MFK Karviná 2-1 away from home.

Pavel Vrba's men now turn their focus to the Europa League where they are on a three-game losing streak, conceding 10 goals and scoring three in that time.

The slump in form has seen Sparta Prague drop to third place in Group A, two points above Thursday’s visitors.

Brondby, meanwhile, suffered a quarter-final exit from the Danish cup last time out courtesy of a 2-0 defeat against Midtjylland.

The Danish side now return to the Europa League where they are yet to taste victory, picking up two draws and losing three of their five games.

Brondby will now aim to close out their campaign on a high note as three points on Thursday will see them move into the Conference League qualification spot.

Sparta Prague vs Brondby Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between the two teams. Their first encounter came in the reverse fixture back in September, when both sides played out an uneventful goalless draw.

Sparta Prague Form Guide: W-L-L-W-W

Brondby Form Guide: W-W-L-W-L

Sparta Prague vs Brondby Team News

Sparta Prague

The hosts will be without the services of Ondrej Celustka, Lukas Julis, Matej Polidar, Casper Hojer and Jakub Pesek, who have been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Ondrej Celustka, Lukas Julis, Matej Polidar, Casper Hojer, Jakub Pesek

Suspended: None

Brondby

Anton Skipper and Rasmus Wikstrom are still nursing their respective injuries and will play no part in the game.

Injured: Anton Skipper, Rasmus Wikstrom

Suspended: None

Sparta Prague vs Brondby Predicted XI

Sparta Prague Predicted XI (3-4-3): Florin Nița; Filip Panak, David Hancko, Lukas Stetina; Tomas Wiesner, David Pavelka, Borek Dockal, Lukas Haraslin; Ladislav Krejci, Martin Minchev, Adam Hlozek

Brondby Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Thomas Mikkelsen; Jens Martin Gammelby, Kevin Tshiembe, Andreas Maxso; Josip Radosevic; Kevin Mensah, Andreas Bruus, Morten Frendrup, Christian Cappis; Simon Hedlund, Marko Divkovic

Sparta Prague vs Brondby Prediction

With both sides desperate for all three points, we anticipate an absorbing contest in this one. However, the visitors are yet to taste victory away from home so far and we predict the hosts will claim all three points.

Prediction: Sparta Prague 2-1 Brondby

Edited by Peter P