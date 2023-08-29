Sparta Prague vs Dinamo Zagreb Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2023

Sparta Prague entertain Dinamo Zagreb at Stadion Letna in the UEFA Europa League playoff second leg on Thursday (August 31). Both teams dropped down to the Europa League playoff round after crashing out of UEFA Champions League qualifying.

Dinamo won the first leg at home 3-1. Sparta, though, recovered from a three-game winless streak (D1, L2) with a 3-1 win over Karvina in the Czech First League on Monday.

The defending champions are leading the standings with 16 points after six matchdays. However, Sparta will have to be at their best to overcome the visitors, who're unbeaten in their last nine trips.

Dinamo came from a goal down to beat Sparta in the first leg. The game was hotly contested in the first half, ending 1-1, but the Croatian giants’ domination after the break paid off with two more goals.

Modri won the Croatian top flight last season. It was their sixth consecutive and 24th record title. They sit fourth in the standings this season after four rounds of games. Dinamo and Sparta drew 1-1 in a pre-season friendly last month.

Sparta Prague vs Dinamo Zagreb Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sparta have won thrice, drawn once, and lost once in their last five home games.

The hosts have scored 10 goals and conceded four in their last five home games.

Sparta have played 124 Europa League games, winning 50, while Dinamo boast 56 wins in 138 games.

Dinamo have won four times and drawn once in their last five away outings.

Sparta have won twice, drawn once, and lost twice in their last five games, while Dinamo have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Sparta: W-L-D-L-W; Dinamo: W-W-D-L-D

Sparta Prague vs Dinamo Zagreb Prediction

Sparta's most influential player Jan Kuchta is yet to make his mark in the competition. He was their top scorer with 14 goals last season.

Dinamo, meanwhile, will count on their sharp wingers like Dario Spikic and Bruno Petkovic to heap the pressure on the home side. Sparta are expected to win due to their superior quality and home advantage but may not win the tie on aggregate.

Prediction: Sparta 2-1 Dinamo

Sparta Prague 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb Tips

Tip 1: Result – Sparta

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Sparta to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Dinamo to score - Yes