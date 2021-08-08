Sparta Prague vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2021-22

Monaco are back in action with a crucial UEFA Champions League qualifier this week as they take on Sparta Prague on Tuesday. Both teams can be impressive on their day and will need to step up to the plate in this match.

Sparta Prague have been a dominant force in Czech Republic and will want to prove their mettle in Europe's premier competition. The Czech giants face a tough test this week and cannot afford a defeat in this fixture.

Monaco, on the other hand, have shown tremendous improvement under Niko Kovac and have been in impressive form. Les Monegasques dropped points in their Ligue 1 curtain-raiser and will want to bounce back this week.

Sparta Prague vs Monaco Head-to-Head

Monaco have an impressive record against Sparta Prague and have won the only game played between the two teams. Sparta Prague have never defeated Monaco in an official fixture and will want to create history on Tuesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the first leg last week and ended in a 2-0 victory for Monaco. Sparta Prague were not at their best on the day and cannot afford a similar performance this week.

Sparta Prague form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Monaco form guide: D-W-L-W-D

Sparta Prague vs Monaco Team News

Sparta Prague need to win this game

Sparta Prague

Oscar Dorley has recovered from COVID-19 and is available for selection against Monaco. Ivan Schranz and Casper Hojer Nielsen are injured, however, and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Ivan Schranz, Casper Hojer Nielsen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Monaco have a few injury concerns

Monaco

Benjamin Lecomte, Adrien Bongiovanni, and Jean Marcelin are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this game. Niko Kovac will likely name an attacking team and seize the upper hand this week.

Injured: Benjamin Lecomte, Adrien Bongiovanni, Jean Marcelin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sparta Prague vs Monaco Predicted XI

Sparta Prague Predicted XI (4-3-3): Florin Nita; Tomas Wiesner, Lukas Stetina, David Hancko, Matej Polidar; David Pavelka, Ladislav Krejci, Borek Dockal; David Moberg Karlsson, Adam Hlozek, Jakub Pesek

Monaco Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alexander Nubel; Ruben Aguilar, Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi, Ismail Jakobs; Aurelien Tchouameni, Cesc Fabregas, Aleksandr Golovin; Gelson Martins, Wissam Ben Yedder, Kevin Volland

Sparta Prague vs Monaco Prediction

Monaco have become an impressive side under Niko Kovac and are one of the favourites to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. The likes of Cesc Fabregas and Wissam Ben Yedder have years of European experience and will want to bring their talent to the fore this week.

Sparta Prague were outclassed by Monaco in the first leg and will need to be at their best to stand a chance in this match. Monaco are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sparta Prague 1-3 Monaco

