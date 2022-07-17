Spartak Moscow take brutal dig at Barcelona with 'imaginary money' claim after Lewandowski transfer

Spartak Moscow have taken a not-so-subtle dig at Barcelona following the Spanish club completing the signing of Robert Lewandowski.

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer confirmed on Saturday that they have come to "a verbal agreement" with Barca over the transfer of the striker. ESPN claimed that the transfer fee could reach up to €50 million.

The transfer of the legendary Polish striker has raised questions across European football. One specific question is regarding how the cash-strapped Catalonian giants can afford to make any big-money signings.

The i has claimed that Barcelona currently have debts mounting over €1 billion. However, they are set to take their summer spending to over €100 million with Lewandowski's transfer. They have already captured Leeds United winger Raphinha for around €58 million.

Quite how the Blaugrana are finding that kind of money is a mystery to many. Russian Premier League outfit Spartak Moscow decided to join in on the joke on Twitter.

They posted what their reaction will be if Barcelona want to buy their wing-back Victor Moses.

They captioned the post:

"Us when Barcelona wants to buy Moses using imaginary money with payments structured till 2438."

Lewandowski made his intentions clear at the start of the summer to leave Bayern Munich, having spent eight incredibly successful seasons at the Allianz Arena. The 33-year-old centre-forward scored 50 times in 46 appearances across all competitions last term.

Robert Lewandowski describes "special" time at Bayern Munich ahead of Barcelona transfer

Despite the controversial circumstances in which Lewandowski has left the Bavarians, there is no doubt that he will go down as a Bayern Munich great.

He joined the club from rivals Borussia Dortmund in 2014. The Poland international scored 344 times in 375 appearances and won the Bundesliga title every season he was at the club. Lewandowski also helped his side to a Champions League victory in 2020.

When asked about his departure from the club, he claimed that he will one day return and say goodbye properly to his Bayern friends and colleagues.

The striker told Sky Sports News Germany, as per The Mail:

"I will come back and say a proper goodbye to all the employees. I didn't have much time to prepare for it. These eight years were special and you don't forget that. I had a great time in Munich."

He added:

"I will fly soon, but after the training camp I will come back and say goodbye properly and organise a few more things. I said goodbye to the guys on the pitch today. I wasn't worried about an injury in training. Something can happen to me at home. I wanted to keep fit and trained with the boys again."

