Spartak Moscow vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

The UEFA Europa League returns this week and will see Spartak Moscow host Napoli at the Otkritie Arena on Wednesday evening.

Spartak Moscow began their Europa League campaign with a 1-0 loss to Legia Warsaw before beating Napoli 3-2 in a dramatic clash.

They then lost 4-3 to Leicester City before playing out a 1-1 draw against the Foxes in their last game.

Spartak Moscow sit bottom of a very competitive Group C with four points, three behind their visitors at the top of the table. The Russians will look to get the win on Wednesday to keep their hopes of qualification alive.

Napoli began their European campaign without a win in their first two games, drawing 2-2 against Leicester City and then losing 3-2 to Spartak Moscow. However, the Naples outfit picked up back-to-back wins in their next two games as they beat Legia Warsaw home and away.

Napoli sit top of the group with seven points from four games. A win on Wednesday will strengthen their chances of advancing from the group.

Spartak Moscow vs Napoli Head-to-Head

Spartak Moscow and Napoli met for the first time in the reverse fixture of Wednesday's game.

The Russian outfit won the game 3-2. Eljif Elmas gave Napoli an early lead before Mario Rui was sent off. The visitors capitalized on their numerical advantage to take a 3-1 lead before Victor Oshimen scored late to reduce the deficit to one.

Spartak Moscow Form Guide (UEFA Europa League): D-L-W-L

Napoli Form Guide (UEFA Europa League): W-W-L-D

Spartak Moscow vs Napoli Team News

Spartak Moscow

The hosts have a few players set to miss the midweek game due to injuries. The players are Roman Zobnin, Georgi Milkadze, Pavel Maslov and Ezequiel Ponce.

Injured: Roman Zobnin, Georgi Milkadze, Pavel Maslow, Ezequiel Ponce

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Napoli

Victor Oshimen picked up an injury in Napoli's last game and is expected to miss Tuesday's game. The Nigerian joins Diego Demme and Adam Ounas on the injury list.

Injured: Victor Oshimen, Diego Demme, Adam Ounas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Spartak Moscow vs Napoli Predicted XI

Spartak Moscow Predicted XI (3-5-2): Aleksandr Selikhov; Ilya Kutepov, Maximiliano Caufriez, Georgiy Dzhikiya; Victor Moses, Nail Umyarov, Mikhail Ignatov, Stepan Melnikov, Ayrton Lucas; Quincy Promes, Aleksandr Sobolev

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Ospina; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Fabian Ruiz; Hirving Lozano, Piotr Zielinski, Lorenzo Insigne; Dries Mertens

Spartak Moscow vs Napoli Prediction

Spartak Moscow sit bottom of a very competitive group in which every team is separated by just one point. A win on Wednesday will see them draw level with Napoli on seven points while a loss would be detrimental to their ambitions.

Napoli sit top of the group and could secure a top-two finish with a win over Spartak Moscow. Fresh off the back of a 3-2 league defeat to Inter Milan, the visitors will be looking to return to winning ways and should be able to do so.

Prediction: Spartak Moscow 1-2 Napoli

