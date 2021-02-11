Spezia vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news, and more | Serie A 2020-21

AC Milan will look to continue their push for the Serie A crown when they visit Spezia at the Stadio Alberto Picco on Saturday.

Currently at the top of the standings, the Rossoneri are two points clear of rivals Inter Milan and five above holders Juventus, who have a game in hand.

Having lost just twice all season, Stefano Pioli's side have looked like genuine title contenders and will take some stopping.

Spezia, who are playing in Italy's top-flight for the very first time, have had an inconsistent season thus far.

They've beaten Napoli, Sassuolo and Sampdoria, and even held Atalanta and Fiorentina. But their best result so far came in the Coppa Italia when they knocked Roma out of the competition.

The Eagles have given some big sides a run for their money on their day. However, a lack of consistency and chronic-dependency on striker M'Bala Nzola have cost them dearly on many occasions.

They remain six points above the relegation zone and will be looking to cause another upset this weekend.

Spezia vs AC Milan Head-To-Head

AC Milan have beaten Spezia in both their meetings so far.

Advertisement

The first was a 3-1 win in the Coppa Italia back in January 2014, followed by a 3-0 win in the league at the San Siro earlier in the campaign.

⚽️ Seduta tecnico - tattica per le Aquile al 'Bruno Ferdeghini'



➡️https://t.co/AFVdfTeYd0 pic.twitter.com/A7m6GQ1VtV — Spezia Calcio (@acspezia) February 10, 2021

However, this will be their first ever trip to the Ligurian port city.

Spezia Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-W

AC Milan Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-W

Spezia vs AC Milan Team News

Spezia

Le Aquile are undergoing a striking crisis right now, with the side's top-scorer M'Bala Nzola and Roberto Piccoli both out injured. Meanwhile, the match came a tad too soon for right-back Salva Ferrer.

Another right-back, Federico Mattiello, has been a long-term absentee since November.

However, midfielder Riccardo Saponara will return to the fold after his one-game ban for getting sent off against Udinese last month.

Injured: M'Bala Nzola, Roberto Piccolo, and Federico Mattiello

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Advertisement

AC Milan

Stefano Pioli has some injury concerns of his own, with Brahim Diaz and Simon Kjaer out injured. Both are set to miss the clash.

Right-back Davide Calabria is suspended due to an accumulation of cards.

Injured: Stefano Piolo and Brahim Diaz

Suspended: Davide Calabria

Unavailable: None

Spezia vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Spezia (4-3-3): Ivan Provedel; Luca Vignali, Martin Erlic, Claudio Terzi, Simone Bastoni; Leo Sena, Matteo Ricci, Giulio Maggiore; Daniele Verde, Andrey Galabinov, Emmanuel Gyasi.

AC Milan (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Diogo Dalot, Fikayo Tomori, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Soualiho Meite, Franck Kessie; Alexis Saelemaekers, Rafael Leao, Ante Rebic; Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Spezia vs AC Milan Prediction

Spezia will pose some problems at home but Milan are currently in great form and have the required tools to comfortably see off Spezia.

Prediction: Spezia 1-4 AC Milan