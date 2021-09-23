Spezia vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

High-flying AC Milan travel to Stadio Alberto Picco on Saturday to face Spezia in Serie A.

The Rossoneri are looking to continue their unbeaten start to the campaign, having won four and drawn once from their opening five games.

They're level with city rivals Inter Milan on 13 points, but sit a position adrift on second courtesy of an inferior goal-difference.

Spezia, in their second consecutive year in the top-flight, find themselves hovering above the relegation zone.

With a sole victory in five games, the Eagles are just one point above promoted side Venezia in the league table.

Spezia vs AC Milan Head-To-Head

There have been only three clashes between the sides before.

While the Rossoneri won the first two, including a 3-0 vanquish at the San Siro last season, Spezia got their revenge with a sweet 2-0 victory at home in February this year.

Spezia Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-D

AC Milan Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-W

Spezia vs AC Milan Team News

Spezia

Le Aquile are currently enduring a considerably major injury list with as many as six players out. Kevin Agudelo, Ebrahima Colley, Leo Sena, Martin Erlic, Arkadiusz Reca and Viktor Kovalenko have all been ruled out.

However, there are no suspensions to contend with.

Injured: Kevin Agudelo, Ebrahima Colley, Martin Erlic, Akradiusz Reca, Leo Sena and Viktor Kovalenko

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

AC Milan

The Rossoneri are blighted by a long list of casualties too. Olivier Giroud, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Simon Kjaer, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Davide Calabria, Rade Krunic, Junior Messias and Alessandro Plizzari are all injured.

However, manager Stefano Pioli will have a press conference on Friday, so further updates are expected in the next few hours.

Injured: Olivier Giroud, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, SImon Kjaer, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Davide Calabria, Rade Krunic, Junior Messias, Alessandro Plizzari

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Spezia vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Spezia (4-2-3-1): Jeroen Zoet; Kelvin Amian, Petko Hristov, Dimitris Nikolaou, Simone Bastoni; Salva Ferrer, Mehdi Bourabia; Daniele Verde, Giulio Maggiore, Emmanuel Gyasi; Janis Antiste.

AC Milan (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Alessandro Florenzi, Fikayo Tomori, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Sandro Tonali, Franck Kessie; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Ante Rebic.

Spezia vs AC Milan Prediction

Spezia, despite their lowly standing in the league, have looked impressive lately. Even Juventus had to work hard to beat them in their last game.

But the Rossoneri are still a better side. They may be missing out on a lot of their key players, but have a strong squad who can make up.

It's going to be difficult, but a narrow victory for the away side appears likely.

Prediction: Spezia 1-2 AC Milan

Edited by Shardul Sant