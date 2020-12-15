Spezia vs Bologna prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in action this week as Spezia take on Bologna at the Alberto Picco Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have struggled this season and need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Spezia are currently in 16th place in the Serie A standings and are dangerously close to the relegation zone. The newly-promoted side was thrashed by Crotone by a 4-1 margin over the weekend and is in desperate need of a boost of morale.

Bologna have also been inconsistent this season and are in 12th place in the Serie A table at the moment. The Bolognese outfit suffered a humiliating 5-1 defeat at the hands of AS Roma in its previous game and needs to bounce back against Spezia.

Spezia vs Bologna Head-to-Head

Spezia and Bologna are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won three games apiece out of a total of eight Serie A fixtures played between the two teams. Both teams have had their fair share of problems over the years and will want to prove a point this week.

The two sides met in the fourth round of the Coppa Italia last month and Spezia ran out with a stunning 4-2 victory. Bologna were defensively shambolic on the day and need to step up to the plate in this game.

Spezia form guide in the Serie A: L-L-D-D-W

Bologna form guide in the Serie A: L-L-W-W-L

Advertisement

Also Read: Genoa vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Spezia vs Bologna Team News

Spezia need a victory in this game

Spezia

Spezia have a considerably long list of injuries to account for against Bologna and will have to do without the likes of Jeroen Zoet, Federico Mattiello, Cristian Dell'Orco, and Juan Manuel Ramos in this game. The home side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its line-up for this fixture.

Injured: Jeroen Zoet, Federico Mattiello, Cristian Dell'Orco, Juan Manuel Ramos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bologna have a depleted squad

Bologna

Bologna have several injury concerns going into this match and will have to do without Riccardo Orsolini, Federico Santander, Mitchell Dijks, and Andreas Skov Olsen against Spezia.

Advertisement

Injured: Riccardo Orsolini, Federico Santander, Mitchell Dijks, Andreas Skov Olsen, Lukasz Skorupski

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Spezia vs Bologna Predicted XI

Spezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ivan Provedel; Simone Bastoni, Claudio Terzi, Julian Chabot, Salvador Ferrer; Giulio Maggiore, Matteo Ricci, Nahuel Estevez; Emmanuel Gyasi, M'Bala Nzola, Diego Farias

Moving swiftly on… 😤



We'll be looking to make amends in #SpeziaBologna on Wednesday evening! 👊#WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/pnwuXDpVBq — Bologna FC 1909 (@BolognaFC1909en) December 14, 2020

Bologna Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Angelo da Costa; Aaron Hickey, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Danilo, Lorenzo De Silvestri; Mattias Svanberg, Jerdy Schouten; Musa Barrow, Roberto Soriano, Nicola Sansone; Rodrigo Palacio

Spezia vs Bologna Prediction

Spezia have not been able to cope with the demands of the Italian top flight this season and will view this game as an opportunity to turn their season around. The home side is likely to take a moderately defensive approach to this game.

Bologna have been far too unreliable this season and will rely heavily on veteran striker Rodrigo Palacio to bail them out of trouble in this game. Bologna can be a handful on their day and hold a slight upper hand in this game.

Also Read: Juventus vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21