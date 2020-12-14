Juventus vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in business this week with another round of fixtures as Juventus take on Atalanta at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Wednesday. The two Italian giants have failed to meet expectations so far this season and have a point to prove in this game.

Juventus are currently one of only two unbeaten teams in the Serie A but find themselves in fourth place in the league table. The Bianconeri thrashed Genoa by a 3-1 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atalanta have endured a difficult season so far but made amends with an emphatic 3-0 victory against Fiorentina in their previous game. Gian Piero Gasperini's side is currently in a lowly eighth place in the Serie A standings and cannot afford to lose this match.

Juventus vs Atalanta Head-to-Head

Juventus have an excellent record against Atalanta and have won 28 matches out of a total of 40 games played between the two teams. Atalanta have managed only four victories against Juventus and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams earlier this year ended in a 2-2 draw. Cristiano Ronaldo scored two penalties on the day and is likely to play a pivotal role against the Bergamese outfit this week.

Juventus form guide in the Serie A: W-W-D-W-D

Atalanta form guide in the Serie A: W-L-D-D-W

Advertisement

Also Read: Fiorentina vs Sassuolo prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Juventus vs Atalanta Team News

Juventus have a formidable squad

Juventus

Juventus will have to do without star defenders Giorgio Chiellini and Merih Demiral going into this game. Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt are set to continue with their defensive partnership against Atalanta.

Injured: Giorgio Chiellini, Merih Demiral

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mario Pasalic is currently injured

Atalanta

Mario Pasalic, Aleksey Miranchuk, and Mattia Caldara are currently injured and will not be able to feature in this game. Ruslan Malinovskiy is back in the squad and might start this game.

Advertisement

Injured: Mario Pasalic, Aleksey Miranchuk, Mattia Caldara

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Juventus vs Atalanta Predicted XI

Juventus Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Juan Cuadrado, Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie; Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Pierluigi Gollini; Berat Djimsiti, Cristian Romero, Rafael Toloi; Robin Gosens, Remo Freuler, Marten de Roon, Hans Hateboer; Matteo Pessina, Ruslan Malinovskiy, Duvan Zapata

Juventus vs Atalanta Prediction

Juventus have one of the strongest squads in Italy and Andrea Pirlo will expect his charges to take all three points away from this game. Cristiano Ronaldo has been scoring goals for fun in the Bianconeri's league campaign and will want to make his mark on this match.

Atalanta have been far below their best this season but are a dangerous team and could hurt Juventus with their novel tactical approach. Both teams have their strengths and weaknesses and might share the spoils in this fixture.

Prediction: Juventus 2-2 Atalanta

Also Read: Genoa vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21