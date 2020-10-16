Spezia vs Fiorentina prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of fixtures this weekend as Spezia take on Fiorentina at the Stadio Dino Manuzzi. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Fiorentina slumped to disappointing 2-1 defeat against Sampdoria before the international break and have won only one of their first three games. The away side needs a boost of morale this weekend and will have to take it up a notch in the Serie A.

Spezia have also managed one victory this season and need to turn their season around in the coming weeks. The home side suffered a 3-0 defeat against AC Milan in its previous game and will want to bounce back in this game.

Spezia vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head

Spezia and Fiorentina have never played an official Serie A fixture against each other and this weekend's game will see the home side take on a new challenge. Fiorentina have been successful in the Serie A for several years and will look forward to this match.

Spezia secured their place in Italy's top flight after an excellent season in the Serie B last year. The home side has a point to prove and will want to bring its best self to the fore on Sunday.

Spezia form guide in the Serie A: L-W-L

Fiorentina form guide in the Serie A: L-L-W

Advertisement

Also Read: Serie A 2019/20: Team of the season

Spezia vs Fiorentina Team News

Claudio Terzi is suspended for this game

Spezia

Spezia have several injury concerns and will be unable to avail the services of Elio Capradossi, Gennaro Acampora, Federico Mattiello, and Giuseppe Mastinu against Fiorentina. Riccardo Marchizza has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus and is ruled out for this game.

Injured: Elio Capradossi, Jeroen Zoet, Federico Mattiello, Alessandro Deiola, Juan Ramos, Riccardo Marchizza

Doubtful: Giuseppe Mastinu

Suspended: None

Fiorentina have not met expectations this season

Fiorentina

Defensive midfielder Erick Pulgar is currently injured for Fiorentina and will not be able to play a part in this game. Giuseppe Iachini has plenty of attacking talent at his disposal and will want all three points from this game.

Advertisement

Injured: Erick Pulgar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Spezia vs Fiorentina Predicted XI

Spezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rafael; Simone Bastoni, Julian Chabot, Martin Erlic, Salva Ferrer; Giulio Maggiore, Matteo Ricci, Tommaso Pobega; Emmanuel Gyasi, Andrey Galabinov, Daniele Verde

Fiorentina Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bartłomiej Drągowski; Martin Caceras, German Pezzella, Nicola Milenkovic; Pol Lirola, Giacomo Bonaventura, Sofyan Amrabat, Gaetano Castrovilli, Cristiano Biraghi; Dusan Vlahovic, Christian Kouame

Spezia vs Fiorentina Prediction

Fiorentina have a potent squad and are likely to dominate the game. La Viola have a talented midfield line-up and with the likes of Sofyan Amrabat and Giacomo Bonaventura in their ranks, Fiorentina have a distinct upper hand going into this game.

Spezia are likely to take a defensive approach to this game and will get their opportunities. Fiorentina have their fair share of defensive issues and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Prediction: Spezia 1-3 Fiorentina

Also Read: Sampdoria vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21