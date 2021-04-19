Spezia vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Inter Milan visit promoted team Spezia at the Stadio Alberto Picco on Wednesday, aiming to get their campaign up and running again with the Serie A title edging ever closer.

The Nerazzurri were held to a 1-1 draw by Napoli last weekend, halting their 11-match winning streak in the league. However, they remained nine points clear of AC Milan at the top of the table, and another 13 off holders Juventus, who lost to Atalanta earlier in the day.

With only seven games left into the league campaign, Antonio Conte's side can smell a first Scudetto since the 2010/11 season, and need just 13 more points to confirm their names on the trophy.

Spezia, who're playing for the first time ever in Serie A, had contrasting ambitions - of staying in the league for another year, and until now, they've been fairly successful, sitting seven points clear of the bottom-three in 14th position.

However, the Aquile cannot afford to rest on their laurels, as the 4-1 mauling at the hands of Bologna last weekend exposed multiple issues currently plaguing Vincenzo Italiano's men.

Spezia vs Inter Milan Head-To-Head

The sides met for the very first time in December last year, with the Nerazzurri squeaking out a narrow 2-1 victory at the San Siro.

Achraf Hakimi and Romelu Lukaku (penalty) were on target for the home side that day before Roberto Piccolo netted a stoppage-time consolation.

🟨 | REFEREE



Chiffi has been selected as the referee for #SpeziaInter 👇 https://t.co/LQNnkcZwk2 — Inter (@Inter_en) April 19, 2021

Spezia Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-L

Inter Milan Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D

Spezia vs Inter Milan Team News

Spezia

While there are no fresh injury concerns for Italiano, he still won't have Federico Matiello (fatigue), Riccardo Saponara (ankle) and Christian Dell'Orco (adductor) back from their respective problems.

Furthermore, Juan Ramos, and Nahuel Estevez are currently in isolation with positive COVID-19 cases.

Injured: Federico Matiello, Riccardo Saponara, and Christian Dell'Orco

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Juan Ramos and Nahuel Estevez

Inter Milan

Antonio Conte named a very strong squad for their encounter with Napoli and came through unscathed.

So, Arturo Vidal (knee) and Aleksandr Kolarov (muscle) are the only missing pieces from his puzzle,

Injured: Arturo Vidal and Aleksandr Kolarov

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Spezia vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Spezia (4-3-3): Ivan Provedel; Luca Vignali, Ardian Ismajli, Martin Erlic, Simone Bastoni; Leo Sena, Matteo Ricci, Giulio Maggiore; Emmanuel Gyasi, M'Bala Nzola, Daniele Verde.

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij; Achraf Hakimi, Nicolo Barella, Christian Eriksen, Marcelo Brozovic, Matteo Darmian; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku.

Spezia vs Inter Milan Prediction

Spezia can be a tough opposition at home but Inter are still a better side and should claim all three points from this game.

Prediction: Spezia 1-2 Inter Milan