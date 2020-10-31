Spezia vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Spezia host Juventus in their upcoming Serie A fixture, scheduled to take place on Sunday at the Orogel Stadium Dino Manuzzi in Cesena.

Juventus and Spezia have played out draws in their last two league fixtures and will be hoping to get back to winning ways in this weekend's clash.

Andrea Pirlo's side are unbeaten in their last five fixtures, but three draws in that period have seen them drop to fifth in the league standings.

The Old Lady have received a huge boost prior to their lengthy trip as superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has tested negative for COVID-19 and is in contention to start for the club for the first time in over three weeks.

Spezia vs Juventus Head-to-Head

Given that the 2020-21 campaign is the first season in which Spezia have made an appearance in Serie A, they have faced Juventus only on a handful of occasions before Sunday's game.

These sides have only clashed in Serie B twice, in the 2006-07 season when the Bianconeri were relegated to the second division in the aftermath of the infamous Calciopoli scandal.

Surprisingly, Spezia, also referred to as the Bianconeri, drew their home game and recorded a famous 3-2 away win over Juventus that season.

Spezia form guide: W-D-D-L-W

Juventus form guide: L-D-W-D-W

Spezia vs Juventus Team News

Spezia have a lengthy injury list and, unfortunately for coach Vincenzo Italiano, at least four of them are not expected back before the international break. Andrej Galabinov, Juan Ramos, Jeroen Zoet and Elio Capradossi are all out injured while Giuseppe Mastinu, Federico Mattiello and Gennaro Acampora remain doubtful.

There's a piece of good news for the hosts as Giulio Maggiore and Riccardo Marchizza have reported negative tests for COVID-19 and are in contention to start but Martin Erlic tested positive and is ruled out for the next two weeks.

Injured: Andrej Galabinov (muscle), Juan Ramos (muscle), Jeroen Zoet (groin), Elio Capradossi (knee), Martin Erlic (COVID-19)

Doubtful: Giuseppe Mastinu, Federico Mattiello, Gennaro Acampora

Suspended: None

After missing four games due to COVID-19, Cristiano Ronaldo is back in contention for Juventus

Juventus have received a timely boost after they announced on their official website that their talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo has tested negative for COVID-19.

His availability will be subject to further medical analysis but the player was asymptomatic and kept himself fit during self-isolation, so he is expected to pass those tests with ease.

As per the club's latest press release, Giorgio Chiellini had resumed full training and is in contention for a spot in the starting XI. Fellow defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Alex Sandro face a late fitness test and are doubtful for the trip.

Federico Chiesa served his one-game ban against Crotone and is expected to start against Spezia.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro

Suspended: None

Spezia vs Juventus Predicted XI

Spezia predicted XI (4-3-3): Ivan Provedel; Salvador Ferrer, Claudio Terzi, Julian Chabot, Cristian Dell-Orco; Paolo Bartolomei, Tommaso Pobega, Luca Mora; Kevin Agudelo, M’Bala Nzola, Emmanuel Gyasi

Juventus predicted XI (3-5-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Leonardo Bonucci, Merih Demiral, Giorgio Chiellini; Juan Cuadrado, Rodrigo Bentancur, Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Chiesa; Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata

Spezia vs Juventus Prediction

Paulo Dybala has failed to impress this season

The reigning champions are still taking shape under new coach Andrea Pirlo and have not been at their best this campaign. There are some glaring issues in defence, so a clean sheet seems unlikely for them in this match.

Cristiano Ronaldo's availability will definitely lift the mood in the dressing room. Juve's hunger to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to Barcelona should motivate them to record their first win against Spezia, who've scored just twice and conceded seven times in the competition this season.

Prediction: Spezia 1-2 Juventus