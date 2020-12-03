Spezia vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in action this weekend with an exciting set of fixtures as Lazio take on a newly-promoted Spezia outfit at the Stadio Dino Manuzzi on Saturday. Lazio have recovered from a poor start to the season and have a point to prove going into this game.

Spezia have been fairly inconsistent this season and are currently in 14th place in the Serie A standings. The home side held Cagliari to a 2-2 draw last weekend and will want to pull off an upset against Simone Inzaghi's side.

Lazio are currently in a lowly ninth place in the Serie A table and have plenty of work to do to maintain their standing in the league. The away side suffered a shock defeat to Udinese in its previous game and needs to bounce back with a victory against Spezia.

Spezia vs Lazio Head-to-Head

Lazio will face Spezia for the first time in an official fixture in the Serie A this weekend. The only game played between the two sides was a friendly in 2013 and ended in a 3-0 victory for Lazio.

Spezia will face an intense battle to remain in the Serie A over the coming years and need to prove their mettle against strong opponents. Lazio will be in no mood to relent and Spezia will have to step up to the plate this weekend.

Spezia form guide in the Serie A: D-D-W-L-D

Lazio form guide in the Serie A: D-W-D-W-W

Spezia vs Lazio Team News

Spezia need a victory in this game

Spezia

Spezia have a long list of injuries to account for against Lazio and will have to do without the likes of Jeroen Zoet, Andrej Galabinov, Paolo Bartolomei, Daniele Verde, and Salvador Ferrer in this game. The home side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its line-up for this fixture.

Injured: Jeroen Zoet, Andrej Galabinov, Paolo Bartolomei, Daniele Verde, Salvador Ferrer, Cristian Dell'Orco, Juan Manuel Ramos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vedat Muriqi is currently injured

Lazio

Lazio will have to do without Silvio Proto, Vedat Muriqi, and Senad Lulic against Udinese this weekend. With Ciro Immobile and Sergej-Milinkovic Savic back in action, Lazio will be able to field their best eleven on Sunday.

Injured: Vedat Muriqi, Senad Lulic, Silvio Proto

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Spezia vs Lazio Predicted XI

Spezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ivan Provedel; Simone Bastoni, Claudio Terzi, Martin Erlic, Alessandro Tripaldelli; Giulio Maggiore, Matteo Ricci, Nahuel Estevez; Emmanuel Gyasi, M'Bala Nzola, Diego Farias

🇮🇹 Ciro Immobile has now scored 29 goals in 2020 for club & country ⚽️ #UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 2, 2020

Lazio Predicted XI (3-5-2): Thomas Strakosha; Stefan Radu, Francisco Acerbi, Luiz Felipe; Mohamed Salim Fares, Luis Alberto, Lucas Leiva, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Manuel Lazzari; Ciro Immobile, Joaquin Correa

Spezia vs Lazio Prediction

Spezia's attacking force has been blunted by injuries to Andrej Galabinov and Daniele Verde and the home side will have to dig deep into its squad to stand a chance against Lazio. The likes of Emmanuel Gyasi and Nahuel Estevez will have to take it up a notch for the team this weekend.

Lazio have benefitted from the return of several important players over the past few weeks and will want all three points from this fixture. Simone Inzaghi's side does have its fair share of problems but should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Spezia 0-2 Lazio

