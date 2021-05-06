Spezia vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Spezia are set to play host to Napoli at the Stadio Alberto Picco on Saturday for their latest Serie A fixture.

Spezia come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Ivan Juric's Hellas Verona last Saturday at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi. A goal from young striker Eddie Salcedo for Hellas Verona was canceled out by a late equalizer from midfielder Riccardo Saponara for Spezia.

Napoli, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Leonardo Semplici's Cagliari last Sunday at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. A first-half goal from young Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen for Napoli was canceled out by a late second-half goal from Uruguayan midfielder Nahitan Nandez for Cagliari.

Spezia vs Napoli Head-to-Head

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Napoli hold the clear advantage. They have won three games and lost one.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the quater-final of the Coppa Italia, with Napoli beating Spezia 4-2. First-half goals from centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, Mexican winger Hirving Lozano, Italian forward Matteo Politano and North Macedonia international Eljif Elmas ensured victory for Napoli.

Second-half goals from Ghana international Emmanuel Gyasi and midfielder Gennaro Acampora proved to a mere consolation for Spezia.

Spezia form guide in Serie A: D-L-D-L-W

Napoli form guide in Serie A: D-W-W-D-W

Spezia vs Napoli Team News

Spezia

Spezia manager Vincenzo Italiano will be unable to call upon the services of Brazilian striker Diego Farias. There are doubts over the availability of Lithuanian goalkeeper Titas Krapikas, Uruguayan left-back Juan Ramos and Italian left-back Federico Mattiello. Angola international M'Bala Nzola is suspended.

Injured: Diego Farias

Doubtful: Juan Ramos, Federico Mattiello, Titas Krapikas

Suspended: M'Bala Nzola

Napoli

Meanwhile, Napoli will be without star centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, Slovakian midfielder Stanislav Lobotka, left-back Faouzi Ghoulam and Serbian centre-back Nikola Maksimovic. There are doubts over the availability of Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina.

Injured: Stanislav Lobotka, Kalidou Koulibaly, Faouzi Ghoulam

Doubtful: David Ospina

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Nikola Maksimovic

📌 | Nikola Maksimovic recorded a positive test during yesterday morning's regular Covid-19 testing. The player is asymptomatic and will undergo a period of isolation at home pic.twitter.com/UKUmblh6o4 — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) May 5, 2021

Spezia vs Napoli Predicted XI

Spezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ivan Provedel, Luca Vignali, Ardian Ismajli, Julian Chabot, Riccardo Marchizza, Nahuel Estevez, Matteo Ricci, Giulio Maggiore, Daniele Verde, Andrey Galabinov, Emmanuel Gyasi

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kostas Manolas, Amir Rrahmani, Elseid Hysaj, Fabian Ruiz, Diego Demme, Hirving Lozano, Piotr Zielinski, Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens

Spezia vs Napoli Prediction

Spezia are currently 16th in the Serie A table, three points ahead of 18th-placed Benevento. They have won only one of their last five league games, and have their jobs cut out for the remainder of the season.

Napoli, on the other hand, are 5th in the league table, two points behind 2nd-placed Atalanta. With Atalanta, Juventus and AC Milan all on equal points and Napoli and Lazio not far behind, it will be interesting to see who play Champions League football next season.

Napoli should emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Spezia 0-2 Napoli

