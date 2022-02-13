Spirited Atletico Madrid record comeback win over Getafe to keep top-4 hopes alive

Atletico Madrid’s title defence has unravelled spectacularly after a lacklustre start to their campaign. Diego Simeone’s side emerged champions last season after bettering both Real Madrid and Barcelona.

However, they’ve been a pale shadow of the consistent team that romped to the title last season. After losing to a resurgent Blaugrana side last week, the Rojiblancos dropped out of the top four.

Atletico, though, returned to winning ways on Saturday, and they did so in style. Diego Simeone’s side emerged on the right side of a seven-goal thriller against Getafe, winning 4-3.

The Wanda Metropolitano has seen many great games over the years. However, Saturday’s showdown against Getafe was certainly up there in terms of the most entertaining games the ground has ever hosted.

Rojiblancos fight back to claim victory

Atletico Madrid made a great start to the game against Getafe. They led 2-0 before the half-hour mark, thanks to goals from Angel Correa and Matheus Cunha. If not for Luis Suarez’s miss from the spot, the Rojiblancos would’ve been 3-0 up. A bit of complacency, though, allowed Getafe to launch a spirited comeback.

The visitors came from two goals down to lead 3-2, thanks to a strike from Borja Mayoral and a double from Enes Unal. This was a game that tested Atletico Madrid’s character and fighting spirit, but they responded well, as Angel Correa grabbed the equaliser before half-time.

The drama, though, was left for the later part of the game. Despite going down to ten men following Felipe’s sending off, substitute Mario Hermoso scored the winner with just a minute left on the clock.

The Rojiblancos may have left it late, but this was a deserved victory on a day when they simply refused to give up on the three points despite their numerical disadvantage.

Atlético de Madrid @atletienglish @Simeone became this Saturday the foreign coach with the most wins in the history of @LaLigaEN , surpassing the record of the former Atlético coach Ferdinand Daucik. 🔝 @Simeone became this Saturday the foreign coach with the most wins in the history of @LaLigaEN, surpassing the record of the former Atlético coach Ferdinand Daucik. https://t.co/rOgcejtaH0

Atletico Madrid reiginite top-four hopes

Atletico Madrid’s win over Getafe has seen them move above Barcelona into fourth position in the league table. However, Xavi Hernandez’s side could usurp them again if they beat Espanyol on Sunday.

The important thing, though, is that Simeone’s men got the job done this week. In the process, they have kept their hopes of finishing in the top four alive.

“We get up, and we fall down. Falling down and getting back up is what we do. We do not want to fall out of the race for the Champions League,” Simeone said, as quoted by Football Espana. "We need to get into the Champions League; that’s our reality; we have to fight to be in the Champions League, and we must accept it,” added Simeone.

Winning the league may be a step too far for Atletico now. However, as Simeone has said, they have a more realistic goal to qualify for the Champions League, which is well within their reach.

