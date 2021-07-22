Numancia vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2021

Atletico Madrid travel to Burgos in their first pre-season fixture on Friday, where they take on third division side Numancia at El Burgo de Osma.

The friendly affair will be part of the annual Jesus Gil Memorial game, which pays tribute to Atletico Madrid's president from 1987 to 2003. This will be the game's eighth edition.

The La Liga 2020-21 champions have five friendly games scheduled for pre-season, with the venue for a game against Inter Milan yet to be decided. This will be the first game of the pre-season for Numancia as well.

Numancia vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 14 times across all competitions. Los Rojiblancos have a better record in the fixture with eight wins. Numancia have recorded two wins, with both coming in their home fixtures in 2000 and 2004 respectively. The spoils have been shared four times between the two sides.

Atletico are on a five-game winning streak at the moment and have kept a clean sheet in each of these fixtures. These sides have not met in a competitive fixture since 2009.

Numancia form guide: N/A (Pre-season)

Atletico Madrid form guide: N/A (Pre-season)

Numancia vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Numancia

There are no injury or suspension concerns for Numantinos in this game. Head coach Diego Martínez trained with a 25-man squad ahead of the game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid

Stefan Savic suffered a thigh injury on Monday and is ruled out for the pre-season games. Brazilian defender Felipe suffered a knee injury last month and is currently training individually. He is not expected to be risked for this friendly encounter.

Kieran Trippier has been linked with a move away from the club and might not feature here. Nehuen Perez is currently on international duty with Argentina at the Tokyo Olympics.

New signing Marcos Paulo has trained separately from the group and is not in contention to start yet.

Injured: Stefan Savic, Felipe

Doubtful: Marcos Paulo, Kieran Trippier

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Nehuen Perez

Numancia vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Numancia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Toni Varea; Lillo, Borja San Emeterio, Óscar de Frutos, Daniel Ceínos; Pablo Muñoz, Antonio Cotán, Mateo Arellano; Diego Suárez, Jesus Tamayo, Agüero

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-5-2): Miguel San Román; Renan Lodi, Mario Hermoso, Šime Vrsaljko; Saul Niguez, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Yannick Carrasco, Geoffrey Kondogbia; Angel Correa, Ivan Šaponjić

Numancia vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have gone five games without conceding against Numancia and we expect them to continue their great record here as well. A win for the reigning La Liga champions looks like the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Numancia 0-2 Atletico Madrid

