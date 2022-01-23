Spirited Manchester United slide into Premier League's top four after West Ham win

At the start of 2022, it looked as if Manchester United were destined to miss out on a top-four place in the Premier League following a patchy run of form.

The Red Devils kickstarted the year with a drab 1-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers, which raised several questions about Ralf Rangnick’s suitability to the English game.

But three weeks on and the German has managed to turn things around. Two wins from their last three Premier League matches have put Manchester United back on track and in contention for a Champions League spot.

The Reds faced one of their direct top-four rivals when West Ham United visited Old Trafford on Saturday. Despite leaving it late, they managed to get the job done by recording a narrow 1-0 victory over the Hammers thanks to a Marcus Rashford strike.

Reds break into top four

Winning against David Moyes' side didn’t just earn Manchester United three points, but also bolstered their chances of finishing in the top four.

The Reds have now overtaken West Ham and currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League, although the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham have a few games in hand.

That, though, does not take anything away from the important result that Manchester United have chalked up. They were so poor between October and November that it didn't seem like they were going to be part of the top-four race.

As it stands, though, Rangnick's side are firmly in control of their own destiny and, as long as they keep winning, they could even finish in the top three.

Manchester United taking shape under Rangnick

A major criticism during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s era was the lack of cohesion and the team's inability to dominate and control games.

Against West Ham, though, Manchester United probably had their most convincing performance of the season. The scoreline may have been just 1-0, but the Reds didn’t give their opponents a sniff.

They were solid defensively – restricting Moyes' side to just one shot on target throughout the 90 minutes – and were equally very sharp up front.

"For me, it was clear from the very beginning it would take some patience against a well-organised team like West Ham. It was not always easy for us to find the best possible solutions in the final third," Rangnick said after the game, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"Defensively I think it was probably the best performance in the last eight weeks, the way that we were always trying to win balls back, our counter-pressing.

"The physicality of the game was really outstanding and we know we still have to improve with possession of the ball."

Also Read Article Continues below

United have been very impressive in their last three matches and the team is looking very good at the moment. The players are beginning to understand the manager's system, too, and these are signs of better things to come.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar