Sport Recife vs Sao Paulo prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Fresh off a Copa Libertadores defeat against Palmeiras, Sao Paulo return to Serie A to face Sport Recife at the Ilha do Retiro Stadium on Monday.

The hosts, meanwhile, head into the game following a 2-0 defeat against Flamengo and will be aiming to return to winning ways.

Sport Recife’s unbeaten run came to an end last Sunday when they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Flamengo.

In a one-sided affair at the Estádio do Maracanã, Bruno Henrique gave Flamengo the lead inside the first quarter of an hour before Ronaldo Henrique scored a second-half own goal to double the lead.

Prior to that, Sport Recife were on a four-game unbeaten run, picking up two wins and two draws.

Despite their decent form, Umberto Louzer’s men are currently languishing in the relegation zone. They are currently 17th in the Serie A table, three points behind Monday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, São Paulo’s dreams of a fourth Copa Libertadores title were crushed last time out when they fell to a humbling 3-0 defeat against Palmeiras in the second leg.

Having played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse leg, Sao Paulo traveled to the Allianz Parque Stadium to face their fellow Brazilian counterparts.

However, goals from Raphael Veiga, Dudu and Patrick de Paula sealed Palmeiras' place in the semi-finals of the continental tournament.

Back at home, Sao Paulo are on a two-game winning streak in Serie A following victories over Atletico Paranaense and Grêmio.

However, Hernan Crespo’s side are currently in the bottom half of the league table after a rocky start to the season.

Sport Recife vs Sao Paulo Head-To-Head

Sao Paulo have been utterly dominant against Sport Recife, claiming 13 wins from their previous 21 encounters. The hosts have managed three wins, while five games have ended all square.

Sport Recife Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D-L

Sao Paulo Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-L

Sport Recife vs Sao Paulo Team News

Sport Recife

The hosts have a relatively long injury list heading into the game. Andre, Leandro Barcia, Betinho, Everaldo, João Igor and Meira Neilton will all miss the game due to injuries.

Injured: Andre, Leandro Barcia, Betinho, Everaldo, João Igor, Meira Neilton

Suspended: None

Sao Paulo

Manager Hernan Crespo will still be unable to call upon the services of Luciano, William, Marquinhos and Welington Santos, who have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Luciano, William, Marquinhos, Welington Santos

Suspended: None

Sport Recife vs Sao Paulo Predicted XI

Sport Recife Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mailson; Hayner, Marcão Silva, Sabino, Chico; Zé Welison, Ronaldo Henrique; Gustavo, Thiago Neves, Paulinho Moccelin; Mikael

Sao Paulo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tiago Volpi; Daniel Alves, Miranda, Léo, Reinaldo; Liziero, Rodrigo Nestor, Luan, Gabriel Sara; Emiliano Rigoni, Pablo

Sport Recife vs Sao Paulo Prediction

Sport Recife's poor league position has been down to their struggles in front of goal. They have scored just eight goals in Serie A, which is the worst record in the division.

Despite their recent Copa Libertadores exit, we are tipping Sao Paulo to claim the win on Monday as they head into the game in resurgent form.

Prediction: Sport Recife 0-2 Sao Paulo

