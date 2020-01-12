Sporting boss doesn't deny Bruno Fernandes' United agreement, Donny van de Beek talks Red Devils links and more: Manchester United Transfer Roundup, 12th January 2020

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Manchester United transfer news roundup. Here are the top transfer stories and rumours surrounding the Red Devils today.

Sporting manager refuses to deny that Bruno Fernandes has an agreement with United

Sporting Lisbon manager Silas has refused to deny that an agreement is in place for Bruno Fernandes to leave the Portuguese outfit and join Manchester United.

The Portugal international is understood to be on the brink of an Old Trafford switch after officials from both clubs held talks on Friday. The Red Devils are on the lookout for midfield reinforcements after the area was weakened following injuries to Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba.

Fernandes, who registered eight goals and seven assists in the Primeira Liga this season, is being viewed as the ideal man to alleviate their midfield crisis.

When asked if an agreement is in place for Fernandes' transfer, Silas replied, "I can't guarantee any of these things because I don't know. "I'm already thinking about the game with Benfica and I'm thinking about using it [Bruno Fernandes]."

Donny van de Beek rules out January move to Manchester United

Donny van de Beek has confirmed that he has no plans to join Manchester United in the January transfer window and has insisted that he will remain at Ajax at least until the end of the present campaign.

The Dutchman has emerged as one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's prime transfer targets this winter as the Red Devils are grappling with an injury crisis in midfield. The 22-year-old, who was instrumental to Ajax's spectacular Champions League run last term, has scored eight goals in 26 appearances for the club this season.

The midfielder has now dismissed the possibility of his departure from the Eredivisie outfit this month telling FOX Sports Netherlands (via Sky Sports), "It is not that I can or want to do something at the moment. I have said it before and I will say it again: I will remain at Ajax this season. And maybe next season as well. These reports about Real Madrid or Man United are a good sign, but it is not important now. I've said I will stay at Ajax and I will do so for 100 percent."

When quizzed about whether he could see positives and negatives in a possible United move, he replied, "You can look at it like that. It is not something that is in my mind right now, but what you say is true."

Red Devils make £12.5m offer for Birmingham City's Jude Bellingham

According to reports in The Mirror, Manchester United have offered Birmingham City a £12.5 million offer for the services of Jude Bellingham. The Red Devils are one of two clubs who have made formal approaches for the youngster but they are believed to be the front-runners in the race for his signature.

The 16-year-old has half-a-season of competitive football in the Championship under his belt and has attracted the interest of a series of European clubs. He also became the Blues' youngest-ever goalscorer in a 2-1 in over Stoke City in August last year.

Bellingham is understood to be in no hurry to leave St. Andrews' but the prospect of playing for one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League may be too difficult to resist.

