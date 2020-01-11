×
Red Devils interested in Raul Jimenez, Sporting Lisbon chief in England to discuss Bruno Fernandes deal and more: Manchester United Transfer News Roundup, 11th January 2020

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Rumors
Published Jan 11, 2020
Jan 11, 2020 IST

Raul Jimenez
Raul Jimenez

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Manchester United transfer news roundup. Here are the top transfer stories and rumours surrounding the Red Devils today.

Manchester United interested in Raul Jimenez but a January switch is unlikely

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United are aware that it will be difficult to act on their interest in Raul Jimenez as Wolverhampton Wanderers are unlikely to sell any of their key figures this month.

Jimenez, who joined Wolves on loan from Benfica last season before making his move permanent in April, has hinted that his long-term future lies away from the Molineux. Meanwhile, the Red Devils have been credited with a heavy interest in the 28-year-old after they missed out on the signing of Erling Haaland this winter.

Earlier this month, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to rule out a move for the Wolves star saying,

"Another good player that we're being linked with. It's loads of players who are being linked with us. I thought he came on and did well today. But I can't comment on the speculation."

Also Read: Giroud agree terms with Inter but clubs yet to agree on fee, New arrivals to determine Tammy Abraham’s future and more Chelsea transfer news

Sporting Lisbon president in England to negotiate Bruno Fernandes deal

Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United appear to be closer to a move for Bruno Fernandes as Sporting Lisbon president Frederico Varandas and sporting director Hugo Viana are reportedly in England to discuss a possible deal with the Red Devils.

According to Record, a publication that works closely with the Portuguese club, both Varandas and Viana are currently at the Old Trafford offices to negotiate a transfer for as early as January. The report further claims that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer himself attended Sporting Lisbon's previous game against FC Porto and was accompanied by his assistant Mike Phelan.

Sporting are understood to be seeking a deal that includes two players for their midfielder, with Marcos Rojo most likely set to be a part of the exchange. Meanwhile, the Red Devils might just end up paying Fernandes' asking fee of around £60 million instead of parting with the Argentine.

Red Devils in constant touch with Lyon for Moussa Dembele

Moussa Dembele
Moussa Dembele

As per reports in L'Equipe, Manchester United remain in constant touch with Lyon regarding the possible transfer of Moussa Dembele even after the president of the Ligue 1 outfit, Jean-Michel Aulas, recently declared the club's decision to keep the player.

The 23-year-old, who has scored 30 goals since his move to the French club 18 months ago, is also being monitored by Chelsea, who were believed to have unsuccessfully offered €60 million and Olivier Giroud for the services of the forward.

The Blues are said to be in regular contact with Lyon and are expected to make an improved offer towards the end of the January transfer window. Their interest will certainly keep Manchester United on their toes and could just force them to table an offer of their own soon.

Follow the latest transfer rumours with Sportskeeda's Live Football Transfer Blog

